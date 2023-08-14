Need entire 6 GHz band for telecom, telecos write to DoT secretary

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has written a letter to the newly appointed Department of Telecommunication Secretary, Apurva Chandra, advocating for the complete allocation of the 6 GHz band for mobile communication purposes rather than other uses like Wi-Fi.

COAI, representing the three private telecom service providers (TSPs) Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, is making a renewed effort to oppose the proposed delicensing of the 6 GHz band. They assert that opening up the band for alternative uses would reduce the available spectrum for 5G and 6G, resulting in a loss to the government's revenue.

Currently, only 720 MHz of mid-band spectrum is available in India. COAI argues that the 6 GHz band is crucial for the successful deployment of 5G New Radio (the global standard for 5G wireless air interface), 5.5G (an evolution of the current 5G network), and future 6G.

COAI notes, "Wi-Fi services in India already have sufficient spectrum in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands (totaling 688 MHz) to meet the demand for Wi-Fi access in the 2025-2030 period."

Furthermore, COAI emphasises that if the entire band is delicensed, the government would miss out on collecting license fees charged to telecom companies. The recent mid-band (C band) spectrum auctions of 2022 fetched a sale value of INR 317 crore per MHz, indicating the significant financial implications of the decision to license or delicense the 1200 MHz spectrum in the 6 GHz band.

On the other hand, the Broadband India Forum (BIF), representing major tech companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft, and telecom equipment makers including Ericsson, Cisco, and Huawei, advocates for the delicensing of the 6 GHz mid-band, making it available for Wi-Fi deployment in India.

Currently, the government is deliberating on which sector to reserve the spectrum for. A committee formed under the Wireless Planning and Coordination wing of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is assessing the issue.

COAI has communicated to the committee that mid bands like the 6 GHz band are crucial for the commercial success and deployment of 5G New Radio, 5.5G, and future 6G. This mid-band spectrum offers a balance between wide coverage and capacity, essential for rapid and cost-effective 5G deployment.

While BIF contends that licensing the band to telecom operators for 5G deployment would primarily limit its use to outdoor scenarios, telecom companies argue for more access, using the same premise.

For advanced technologies like 5G and 6G, spectrum requirements shift to higher bands like millimeter wave, which can carry more data but have limited coverage reach. Telecom companies contend that they would need more towers and radios in urban areas without sufficient access to the 6 GHz band.