NITI calls for increased Centre-state coordination for tourism push

Bery said the challenge is to bring the Centre, states, and public and private sectors together for deregulation and better infrastructure to bolster tourism. He also underlined that the role of states is critical, since tourism development depends heavily on local execution, local culture, and state-level initiatives.

He noted that tourism should be seen not only as a source of income and jobs, but also as a force that shapes identity and builds cultural pride. He said the Prime Minister has repeatedly stressed the need for each state to develop at least one world-class destination, while also urging efforts to extend the stay of visitors, especially in religious tourism.

“Tourism in India has always been a sector of transformation,” Bery noted in the report, adding that the real challenge lies in creating infrastructure and experiences that can keep travellers longer and encourage them to spend more across local economies.

Speaking at the event, Bhuvnesh Kumar, secretary, Ministry of Tourism, said tourism has the potential to contribute to the economy as well as to the labour market. “Worldwide, it usually contributes about 10 per cent to GDP and 10 per cent to the labour market. But in India, we are at about 6 to 7 per cent in terms of GDP and 7 to 8 per cent in terms of the labour market, which means there is further potential to grow,” he emphasised.

He said the ministry has now formulated a plan for 50 global destinations, with the aim of bringing India’s tourist sites up to international standards.

He said consultations on the proposal have already taken place and two schemes in this regard have been created. The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) notes are ready, he added, expressing confidence that the initiative would help reshape India’s tourism landscape and turn destinations into major growth centres for the economy.

Bery also pointed to the need for better data to understand tourism’s actual impact, recalling the development of tourism satellite accounts in the early 2000s as an important step in measuring the sector’s contribution more accurately. He said India already has a vast domestic tourism market, but must also build tourism systems that can attract and retain foreign visitors.