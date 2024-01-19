Sensex (    %)
                        
No need to take out electronic items at Noida airport: CEO Schnellmann

Among India's network of airports, a clash has already been foretold between a newbie in Jewar, Noida, and the veteran in neighbouring Delhi

Noida International Airport

Deepak Patel Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Majority of passengers at Noida international airport will not have to take out electronic and liquid items from their hand baggage during security checks as most security lanes will have advanced CT X-ray machines, Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), told Business Standard on Friday.

“We will be able to offer the newest security screen technologies (to check the hand baggage in the security lanes). We have these CT X-ray machines, which means that the passengers will not have to remove their electronics items and liquids,” he stated.
The technology that is present in most Indian airports takes two X-rays — one from the top and the other from the side. Therefore, the passengers are asked to take out their electronic and liquid items in a separate tray. However, the CT X-ray machines take a 3D picture, so that is not needed.

Schnellmann clarified that not all security lanes will have the CT X-ray machines. “Not all of them. But the majority of the passengers will be able to benefit from this technology and we will successively increase that, if needed," he added.

Among India’s network of airports, a clash has already been foretold between a newbie in Jewar, Noida, and the veteran in neighbouring Delhi.

On January 3, aviation consultancy firm Capa India said competition between the two airports is expected to be intense and could play out even before the airport in Jewar begins operations this year.

“Currently, the value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for domestic services is 25 per cent at Delhi airport. It will only be 4 per cent at Noida airport. This will have a bearing on capacity allocation (by airlines) and expansion,” Capa India’s report stated.

ATF constitutes about 40 per cent of an airline’s costs in India.

However, Schnellmann does not see competition but more avenues for growth as the demand is so huge and it is only going to rise.

“We are neighbours with Delhi and certainly there is an overlap with the catchment area. But we saw on Thursday that Akasa Air is now buying 150 more planes. The minister has been pointing out a 15 per cent growth rate in passenger traffic in India and that is unprecedented in the world. Even then, the market is underpenetrated. There is so much growth in the market and there is a need for more airport infrastructure not just in Delhi but around India,” he added.

“None of the airlines have told us we are shifting traffic (from other airports). It is not about competition, it is about growth. We have a lot to offer. The one per cent of VAT is also something we have to offer,” he added.

Delhi airport, India’s busiest, handles approximately 1,200 flights per day. The Noida airport, developed and operated by Swiss firm Zurich Airport International, is expected to commence operations with 65 daily flights.

Topics : Noida airport project electronic items ban CEOs

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

