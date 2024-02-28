Sensex (    %)
                        
Noida admin issues notices to builders over complaints from flat buyers: DM

During the meeting, flat buyers apprised the district magistrate that despite paying the full amount of the flat to the builder, the units were not being registered by them

Real estate

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Tuesday decided to issue notices to several real estate developers, including Mahagun, Ajnara and Migsun, over a slew of complaints from flat buyers, officials said.
The district administration held a meeting with flat buyers and builders, where senior administrators and officers of the registration department were also present to discuss issues including delay in possession and registries of flats, among others.
"It has been decided that notice would be issued to some builders, including Mahagun, Ajnara and Migsun, seeking their response over the complaints related to their housing projects," District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma told PTI.
"If their response is not found satisfactory then legal proceedings, including sealing of their premises, would be carried out. There have been complaints against some builders but majority of the issues discussed in today's meetings are related to these three builders," Verma said.
He said Additional DM Atul Kumar has been tasked with the follow up action in the case.
During the meeting, flat buyers apprised the district magistrate that despite paying the full amount of the flat to the builder, the units were not being registered by them. On this, the DM sought answers from the builders concerned.
"The builders then told the administrator that due to non-availability of OCs (occupancy certificates) from the local authorities, there is delay in registration of flats. On this, the DM told the builders to ensure that registry is done immediately for the flats for which the OCs have been received and obtain OCs for those flats which are still pending," an official statement said.
"Do not harass the flat buyers unnecessarily," the DM was quoted as telling the builders who attended the meeting.
The DM directed the officials of the Stamp and Registration Department to ensure action to increase the stamp revenue of the district as much as possible as per the intention of the Uttar Pradesh government.
He said it has been noticed that many builders have given possession to flat buyers without registry of the units, due to which a lot of stamp revenue is being lost, according to the statement.

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

