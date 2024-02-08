Sensex (    %)
                        
Farmers protest: Noida Police steps up security along its Delhi borders

Noida Police on Thursday stepped up security along its borders with Delhi in view of the proposed farmers' march to the Parliament

farmer protest

Farmer leaders and supporters protest in Kurukshetra PHOTO: PTI (representative image)

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Noida Police on Thursday stepped up security along its borders with Delhi in view of the proposed farmers' march to the Parliament, officials said.
This also led to slow movement of vehicular traffic at various routes, including the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and DND.
"In view of the farmers' movement, barriers are being installed at all the borders of Delhi and at Kisan Chowk and other places. Each vehicle is being checked and passed due to which the traffic is moving slowly," a police spokesperson said.
"Senior officials and other personnel are present at various locations to control the traffic. The traffic is being monitored continuously," he added.
The farmers led by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) are proposed to assemble at the Mahamaya Flyover in Noida at 12.30 pm on Thursday.
"From Mahamaya Flyover, the farmers shall march towards the Parliament in Delhi to press for our long-pending demands," BKP leader Sukhbir Yadav 'Khalifa' said.
Ahead of the protest demonstration by the farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has already imposed CrPC section 144 for Wednesday and Thursday.
The police also issued a traffic advisory, cautioning the commuters against diversions on some routes in the twin cities in view of the farmers' movement on tractors.
The farmers groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been on protest since December 2023, with demands for hiked compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

