Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Cement companies likely to continue raising prices until mid-Nov: Antique

Cement companies likely to continue raising prices until mid-Nov: Antique

Brokerage firm Antique predicts that the cost curve for cement is likely to continue sliding downward in the second half of the financial year 2024-25

Cement

The infrastructure sector accounts for more than 24 per cent of cement demand. | Photo: Bloomberg

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brokerage firm Antique has estimated that cement companies will continue to raise prices until mid-November, adding that each bag of cement will cost Rs 10 to Rs 20 more across most regions from this week, according to a report by CNBC TV-18.

"A similar trend was observed last year when companies implemented an average price hike of Rs 30 per bag post-monsoon until mid-November 2023,” the brokerage firm was quoted in the report.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the cost curve is likely to continue sliding downward in the second half of the financial year, Antique added. It further mentioned that demand for cement remains muted.

“Our channel checks suggest that industry volumes have likely remained largely flat year-on-year in the second quarter to date (July-August 2024) on a relatively high base and monsoon. South India likely experienced a high single-digit year-on-year decline (similar to the first-quarter trend), while the rest of the regions likely saw marginal low single-digit year-on-year growth,” it said.

The brokerage firm added that the low base from September 2024 may result in low double-digit to mid-teens year-on-year industry volume growth for the rest of FY25.

Earlier in June, pan-India prices of cement declined as demand was impacted by the general elections, heatwave conditions, and excessive rainfall in some states. According to a report by InCred Equities, pan-India cement prices fell by Rs 3-4 per bag (around 1 per cent) month-on-month in May 2024 and by Rs 4-5 (around 1.5 per cent) to date in the first quarter of FY25.

Industry expects demand for cement to recover

More From This Section

PremiumIn a bid to harness its underwater resources, the government has introduced rules for auctioning offshore mineral assets, ensuring a transparent and competitive process.

Govt makes offshore mineral rules stricter but eases awarding process

Adani Ports

Indian port workers to go on strike to demand better wages, benefits

Quick commerce

Quick commerce platforms hit record sales during Rakshabandhan celebrations

Tech and startup industry bodies have again pushed back against calls by telecom operators to bring over-the-top (OTT) services under a licensing regime similar to telcos, and open them up to taxation.

Tech and startup groups push back against licensing regime for OTTs

Spicejet

SpiceJet's domestic market share falls to 3.1% in July, shows DGCA data


The infrastructure sector accounts for more than 24 per cent of cement demand, which is forecast to grow at a higher pace, primarily fueled by the government’s robust infrastructure development initiatives.

Additionally, with Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announcing that Amaravati would be the state capital, there will be extensive infrastructural development work, requiring a huge amount of cement.

Moreover, the housing sector is also gaining momentum, with India transitioning towards becoming a middle-income country and a stable lending rate environment. Not to forget, Modi 3.0 has approved the proposal to provide 3 crore additional rural and urban houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This will further help the demand recovery, according to industry experts.

Also Read

Major cement companies report volume growth in Q1, revenue remains muted

Major cement companies report volume growth in Q1, revenue remains muted

Birla Corporation, M P Birla group

Birla Corporation Q1 results: Net profit declines 45% to Rs 33 cr

Ambuja cements

Ambuja Cements acquires Penna Cement at enterprise value of Rs 10,422 cr

cement

Govt rolls out mandatory quality norms for asbestos cement products

Share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds 400 pts, Nifty above 24,700; IT, Banks lead

Topics : Narendra Modi N Chandrababu Naidu Cement production cement companies PM Awas Yojana Amravati Brokerages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon