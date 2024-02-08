Sensex (    %)
                        
NPCI appoints Ajay Kumar Choudhary as non-executive chairman of board

Choudhary succeeds Biswamohan Mahapatra who was appointed non-executive chairman in 2018

Photo Credit: Twitter

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday announced the appointment of Ajay Kumar Choudhary as non-executive chairman of the Board and independent director for a period of three years starting February 8, 2024.

Choudhary succeeds Biswamohan Mahapatra who was appointed non-executive chairman in 2018.
“Ajay Kumar Choudhary is a distinguished central banker with an illustrious career spanning over three decades at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He concluded his dedicated service to the institution as its Executive Director in October 2023,” NPCI said in a press release.

Choudhary has experience in the domains of banking regulation, supervision and fintech in various capacities, according to NPCI.

Dilip Asbe is the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of NPCI.

Venkatraman Srinivasan, Rishikesha Krishnan, D Manjunath, and Padmini Khare Kaicker are independent directors at NPCI, an umbrella organisation handling retail payments and settlement systems in India.

It has retail payment products such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) and Bharat BillPay.

“NPCI is focused on bringing innovations in the retail payment systems through the use of technology and is relentlessly working to transform India into a digital economy. It is facilitating secure payment solutions with nationwide accessibility at minimal cost in furtherance of India’s aspiration to be a fully digital society,” it said.



First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

