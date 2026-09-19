NTPC terminates 400 MWh BESS contract awarded to G R Infraprojects

State-owned power generator NTPC Ltd said it has terminated a contract awarded to G R Infraprojects Ltd (GRIL) for the 400 megawatt hour battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Mouda Super Thermal Power Station in Maharashtra due to the contractor's failure to meet its obligations and achieve the required project progress.

The project, awarded in March 2026 at a total contract value of ₹413.37 crore, is a strategically important BESS project and was scheduled for completion within 15 months in line with national energy objectives, but it witnessed significant delays in critical activities, according to NTPC.

"A contractual notice was issued to GRIL calling for immediate corrective action, but GRIL failed to undertake the required remedial measures. Accordingly, NTPC has terminated the contract with immediate effect and, in line with contractual provisions, has encashed available securities amounting to approximately ₹91 crore," NTPC said in a statement.

The project remains a key initiative to strengthen grid flexibility and support renewable energy integration. NTPC has already initiated action for re-tendering the project at the risk and cost of GRIL, in accordance with the applicable contractual provisions.

The power generator is also taking necessary measures on priority to facilitate the early re-award and its timely implementation. The BESS Mouda project is part of NTPC's broader efforts to deploy battery energy storage alongside its conventional generation assets.

The company has been pursuing BESS projects across multiple locations as storage assumes a larger role in balancing India's increasingly renewable-heavy power system. NTPC has an installed capacity of over 91 gigawatt and is targeting 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. NTPC is also investing in emerging technologies such as nuclear power, battery energy storage, carbon capture, and green chemicals.