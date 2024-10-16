Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Office demand high as leasing to cross 80 mn sq ft in top 8 cities: C&W

Office demand high as leasing to cross 80 mn sq ft in top 8 cities: C&W

Gross leasing of office space rose 66 per cent to 24.8 million square feet across the top eight cities in Q3 2024, marking the second highest quarterly leasing volume in the sector's history

Office

The eight cities tracked by Cushman & Wakefield are- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gross leasing of office space across top eight cities is likely to cross 80 million square feet this calendar year, beating a record 74.5 million square feet during 2023, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield on Wednesday released its report on the office market for the third quarter of this calendar year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The gross leasing of office space rose 66 per cent to 24.8 million square feet across the top eight cities in Q3 2024, marking the second highest quarterly leasing volume in the sector's history.

During January-September, the gross leasing has reached 66.7 million square feet.

 

Office leasing stood at 49.1 million square feet in 2018; 67.7 million square feet in 2019; 46.6 million square feet in 2020; 50.4 million square feet in 2021; 72 million square feet in 2022; and 74.5 million square feet in 2023.

"Strong market fundamentals have sustained extraordinary leasing momentum in the Indian office market, as evidenced by the remarkably low vacancy rates across the top eight markets," Anshul Jain, Chief Executive, India, Southeast Asia and APAC Tenant Representation, Cushman & Wakefield said.

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Focus on quality, export competitiveness won't come from subsidies: Goyal

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Centre rejects satellite spectrum auction; Elon Musk says much appreciated

sunil mittal

IMC 2024: Satcom takes centre stage as Sunil Mittal says 'buy spectrum'

In the middle, Priyank Kharge, minister for the department of electronics, IT, Bt, and rural development and Panchayati Raj, Karnataka government, along with tech industry stakeholders

Gaming industry can possibly boost employment growth: Priyank Kharge

Akash Ambani

Indian data should remain in Indian data centres, says Akash Ambani

This growth spurred by Global Capability Centers (GCCs) cements India's status as a key outsourcing hub for innovation and growth, he said, adding that the segment remains highly buoyant with leasing set to breach 80 million square feet by this year by a wide margin.

Veera Babu, Managing Director, Tenant Representation, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "with gross leasing volume already exceeding 66 million square feet, we have reached nearly 90 per cent of the total gross leasing volume recorded in 2023."

Given that the average quarterly gross leasing has been around 20 million square feet in recent years, he said it is highly probable that the full-year total would cross 80 million square feet, setting a new record.

"The decline in vacancy rates clearly indicates strong demand for office spaces, particularly in light of the limited supply currently in the market. While we expect an increase in supply in the near future, the prevailing market dynamics suggest that demand will likely continue to outstrip availability, potentially driving rental prices higher in key markets," said Veera Babu.

Cushman & Wakefield data highlighted a historic low in vacancy rates, dropping to 17.1 per cent - the lowest recorded in 14 quarters.

This sharp decline of 60 basis points (bps) quarter-over-quarter indicates a thriving demand for office spaces, it added.

The eight cities tracked by Cushman & Wakefield are- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad.


Also Read

malls, retailers, retail, shops, brand, clothes, shopping, spending, sale, consumer

Retail space demand in malls rises 15% in April-June: Cushman & Wakefield

Startup, Office, company

WFH no more concern for office space demand: Cushman & Wakefield India head

Horizon Robotics targets $696mn Hong Kong IPO, city's largest in 2024

Horizon Robotics targets $696mn Hong Kong IPO, city's largest in 2024

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: JKNC leader Omar Abdullah takes oath as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 250 pts, at 81,550, Nifty down at 25,000; M&M, Nestle drag

Topics : Cushman & Wakefield Cushman & Wakefield India Real Estate Office spaces Office leasing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon