Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / ONGC plans to invest Rs 1 trillion in clean energy projects by 2030

ONGC plans to invest Rs 1 trillion in clean energy projects by 2030

The Dehradun-headquartered company is planning to invest a huge amount of Rs 1 trillion ($11.5 billion) to build a renewable portfolio of 10 gigawatts by 2030

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery

Darpan centre in Delhi works as a dashboard for ONGC’s operations. It gives a 360-degree view of rigs and wells and acts as an interactive management hub

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), a state-owned oil and gas exploration and production company, is aiming to increase its investments by a significant 100 per cent in new energy projects like wind and power generation. ONGC is planning to achieve this target by the end of the decade to cut its carbon footprint, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The Dehradun-headquartered company is planning to invest Rs 1 trillion ($11.5 billion) to build a renewable portfolio of 10 gigawatts by 2030, marking the 100 per cent increase from Rs 10 billion in the current fiscal year. 
   
ONGC operates both domestically and internationally, with a presence in several countries. It is also involved in the exploration of renewable energy sources and the production of petrochemicals.
 

ONGC’s push for green energy

 
In an interview with The Economic Times, the Director of Finance at ONGC, Vivek Chandrakant said, “We are getting into green energy because we do believe India requires a lot more energy in addition to fossil fuels. For us, it is a logical case to move into newer sources of energy.”
 
According to the news report, ONGC also aims to allocate capital expenditure towards 25 compressed biogas plants, hydro projects, and the production of 1 million tons of green ammonia, which includes 180,000 tons of green hydrogen capacity, in addition to 193 megawatts of solar and wind energy.

Also Read

NTPC

ONGC-NTPC Green Energy JV to acquire Ayana Renewable for $ 2.3 bn

ONGC

ONGC signs MoU with BP for oil exploration, trading collaboration

ONGC

Failed privatisation bids, pacts: ONGC's Mumbai High finds hope in BP deal

ONGC gets GST demand and penalty notice amounting to Rs 6.72 crore

ONGC gets GST demand and penalty notice amounting to Rs 6.72 crore

coal

Coal gasification projects: Govt gives LoAs to 4 entities for incentives

 
The global renewable energy sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements, supportive policies, and increasing environmental awareness.

Global outlook and market dynamics

According to a Reuters report, the cost of clean energy technologies, including wind, solar, and battery storage, is expected to continue decreasing. A BloombergNEF report indicates that these technologies are already more affordable than new coal and gas plants in nearly all markets worldwide. Despite trade barriers, the report predicts a further cost reduction of 2-11 per cent this year and 22-4 per cent by 2035. 
 
The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that the renewable energy share in the electricity sector will expand from 30 per cent in 2023 to 46 per cent by 2030, with solar and wind accounting for almost all this growth.

More From This Section

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

'Capital-starved real estate offers significant investment opportunities'

Southwest Airlines

Rising airfares, strong consumer demand boost profit outlook for airlines

The steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.

US tariffs may divert steel shipments to India, affecting local prices

Airtel

Nokia wins Airtel deal to expand 5G FWA devices for fast internet in India

steel pipe, oil, indian oil, lng export, liquified gas

Govt imposes mandatory quality orders for stainless steel pipes, tubes

Topics : ONGC Oil ongc oil inda ONGC results BS Web Reports oil and gas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon