Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

Open access solar capacity addition falls 3.6% to 712 MW in Apr-Jun: Report

The country recorded a 3.6% decline in new installations of open access solar capacity to 712 megawatt (MW) in the June quarter, according to a report by Mercom India

Solar panel, solar energy

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The country recorded a 3.6 per cent decline in new installations of open access solar capacity to 712 megawatt (MW) in the June quarter, according to a report by Mercom India.
India had added 739 MW of open access solar capacities in the year-ago period, the research firm said in its 'Q2 2023 Solar Open Access Market Report'.
However, on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the capacity addition was 24 per cent higher than the 577 MW in the January-March quarter, the report said.
Open access enables consumers with more than 100 kW sanctioned load to buy cheaper power from the open market.
In the January-June period, India added 1.3 GW of open access solar capacity, down almost 18 per cent compared to 1.6 GW installed in the year-ago period.
"In the period under review, the green energy open access regulation has been a major enabler for increased solar capacity addition under open access, even though lack of uniform rules in states was a challenge.

Also Read

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Coal transition won't lead to job losses if system aptly executed: ISA DG

Juniper Green Energy crosses 1.2GW of renewable energy generating capacity

Carbon black demand expected to grow at 5-6% on macroeconomic factors: PCBL

NITI Aayog spearheads efforts to standardise battery swapping policy

India's rail firms, ports to reap the most from G20 Economic Corridor

Indian pharma industry to log in 8-10% revenue growth this fiscal: CRISIL

India's retail grows due to realty supply, consumer resurgence: JLL report

"Hybrid power projects with a combination of solar, wind, and even energy storage are proving to be sound investments for corporates," Mercom India Managing Director Priya Sanjay said.
As of June 2023, the country's cumulative installed open access solar capacity was 9.8 GW.
During the April-June period, Gujarat added the highest open access solar capacity accounting for over 46 per cent of the 712 MW addition, followed by Karnataka (21 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (10 per cent).
In the January-June period, Karnataka's contribution was the highest at 34 per cent, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, at 13 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.
"Climate change mitigation and decarbonisation goals are increasingly becoming key drivers for large corporations while procuring green power," Sanjay said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : solar energy renewable energy solar capacity

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon