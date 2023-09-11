India's rail firms, ports to reap the most from G20 Economic Corridor

The proposed India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which was one of the landmark announcements of the G20 Summit, is expected to provide a boost to key railway and port infrastructure companies in India like IRCON International (Ircon), Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Projects and GMR, say experts.

Ports on the Western Coast of India such as state-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) and Deendayal Port (Kandla), Adani-owned Mundra Port, and APM Terminals-owned Pipavav Port, are among players which have the potential to benefit immensely from this corridor.

This corridor, hailed as historic by global leaders, is likely to be a huge boost for India, which still depends on West Asia for the majority of its crude oil imports.

IMEC will include a railway line, which will connect to the existing road and maritime routes and link countries in Europe, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India. IMEC was announced on Saturday with the participation of countries such as Italy, France, Germany, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India.

Driven by this, key railway infrastructure companies like IRCON International were up by 20 per cent, RVNL up by 17 per cent, and IRFC up by 10 per cent on the National Stock Exchange when they closed on Monday, hinting at the market's positive sentiments over the corridor's announcement.

Suppliers like rail-maker Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) may also benefit if Indian companies are given priority in sourcing, according to experts.

Indian Firms Have Capacity to Execute At Scale

Though no formal deals are signed with India regarding the construction of railway lines, experts indicate that Indian companies have an advantage with expertise in handling larger rail infrastructure projects like the Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs). India has also partnered with Japan through its agency JICA in the past for mega-projects like DFCs, high-speed rail, and Delhi Metro.

Since this project is seen as a counter to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), priority may be given to India by IMEC. "Traditionally, railway infrastructure deals in West Asia go to Chinese companies. However, we have done some major projects in the past in countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia. If we get a good share of these projects, it will be advantageous for companies like Ircon and RVNL. Furthermore, private sector players like L&T, Tata Projects, and GMR may also stand to benefit," said S K Chaudhary, former chairman and managing director of Ircon.

At present, Ircon is executing projects in countries like Bangladesh, Algeria, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Myanmar. In the financial year 2022-23, the contribution of international projects to the total revenue of Ircon amounted to Rs 411.84 crore, accounting for 4.15 per cent of its operating turnover.

"The size of the rail projects is not clear. For example, some countries in the region are already connected by a rail line, and the ultimate aim is to bridge the missing link and connect it with the functioning ports," Chaudhary added. The IMEC will include the east corridor connecting India to the Arabian Gulf and the northern corridor connecting the Arabian Gulf to Europe.

On the other hand, the corridor is expected to be a major advantage for India, as it is still dependent on West Asia for the majority of its crude oil imports. According to reports, in August, after Russia, it was Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE that contributed the larger share to India's crude oil basket.

More Realistic than INSTC

The corridor is also being seen as India's attempt to cut its losses on the slowly-fading International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), through which India wanted to establish direct connectivity with Central Asia, Russia, and Europe. The moonshot project has not seen the progress once envisaged, even as negotiations continue on a long-term agreement for Iran's Chabahar Port, a vital cog in the plan.

In that context, questions surround the ambitious project. However, sector experts feel that the IMEC is not likely to see the same fate as the INSTC. "Indeed, the challenges faced by initiatives like INSTC and Chabahar Port are important to consider when evaluating the IMEC's prospects. However, there are key differences that suggest a more optimistic outlook for IMEC," said Girish Aggarwal, managing director, APM Terminals Pipavav.

He added: "Firstly, the participation of a broader coalition of nations, including major economic powers like the United States and European countries, in the IMEC project brings greater financial and logistical resources to the table. This should help address some of the infrastructure and connectivity challenges faced by previous initiatives."

Experts believe that the IMEC's dual-corridor approach, which includes both railway networks and other infrastructure enhancements, is likely to result in a more resilient and reliable supply chain, which could allay some concerns of the private sector, a facet which was missing in the INSTC.

"The IMEC's emphasis on economic efficiency and environmental sustainability aligns with global trends and goals, making it more attractive to both public and private sector stakeholders. This alignment of interests should encourage active participation from shipping companies and other businesses," Aggarwal said.