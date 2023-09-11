Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.56%)
66971.16 + 372.25
Nifty (0.63%)
19945.60 + 125.65
Nifty Smallcap (1.49%)
6001.80 + 87.90
Nifty Midcap (0.91%)
41350.05 + 372.30
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
45414.00 + 257.60
Heatmap

Indian pharma industry to log in 8-10% revenue growth this fiscal: CRISIL

A study of 186 drug makers, which accounted for about half of the Rs 3.7 trillion annual revenue of the sector last fiscal, indicates as much, Crisil said on Monday

drugs, pharma sector

In addition, sale of existing drugs and new launches will drive 3-4 per cent volume growth, he added.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian pharmaceuticals industry is expected to log in a revenue growth of 8-10 per cent in current fiscal aided by a steady domestic growth and increased exports to regulated markets, even as semi-regulated markets face headwinds, according to a report.
A study of 186 drug makers, which accounted for about half of the Rs 3.7 trillion annual revenue of the sector last fiscal, indicates as much, Crisil said on Monday.
"Similar to last fiscal, domestic growth in fiscal 2024, will be led by 5-6 per cent increase in realisations, supported partly by high price hikes allowed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) for drugs under price regulation," Crisil Research Director Aniket Dani said.
In addition, sale of existing drugs and new launches will drive 3-4 per cent volume growth, he added.
Operating profitability is also seen improving 50-100 basis points (bps) to 21 per cent this fiscal, supported by moderation in input and logistics costs, and abating pricing pressure in the US generics market, it said.
This follows two consecutive years of margin contraction due to high pricing pressure in the US and a sharp rise in input costs caused by supply chain disruption during the Covid pandemic, and thereafter, Crisil noted.

Also Read

World Drug Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance and More about drug abuse

Toll operators in India to see a revenue jump of 16-18% in FY23: CRISIL

Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL

Travel growth to drive luggage makers' revenue by 15% in FY24: CRISIL

Print media revenue to rise 13-15% in FY24 due to higher ad spends: CRISIL

India's retail grows due to realty supply, consumer resurgence: JLL report

No phones, cards needed, your car can pay for its fuel and Fastag directly

SC junks PIL seeking to scrap Centre's relief to stressed telecom sector

G20 Summit: Startups hope Delhi Declaration to help ease capital access

59% Indians prefer mid, high-range homes despite price rise: Anarock

Credit profiles will remain stable owing to low-leverage balance sheets and moderate capex plans, it stated.
In the ongoing fiscal, domestic sales are expected to witness 8-10 per cent growth with the chronic segment expected to be the key contributor to revenues, because of the steady increase in lifestyle-related diseases and continued emphasis on health awareness, post the pandemic, Crisil said.
Formulation exports are seen up 7-9 per cent in rupee terms this fiscal, more driven by volumes, from new product launches, and abating price pressure in the US generics markets, it said.
On the other hand, increase in claw-back taxes in select European markets could lead to lower growth in exports to Europe this fiscal, it added.
"Growth in exports to Asia will improve this fiscal, after clocking a modest growth last fiscal, while exports to Africa will continue to remain sluggish on account of low forex reserves (impacting the purchasing power) and high currency volatility," Crisil said.
Lower input prices and normalisation of supply chains should cull inventories to pre-pandemic levels, resulting in smaller incremental working capital debt this fiscal, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pharma industry Crisil Drug makers

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreLG Gram 16 ReviewStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayG20 SummitTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon