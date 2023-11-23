Over 50% Indian gamers see a career in gaming, shows HP India study

As many as 52 per cent of Indian gamers now consider gaming a viable career path as player earnings this year have steadily increased compared to 2022, according to the HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2023.

Around 40 per cent of serious gamers claimed to earn between Rs 600,000-1,200,000 per annum in 2023. Sponsorships and e-sports tournaments have emerged as significant income sources, the report said.

"We believe that Indian youth has the potential to not only make it big at global e-sports arena but also to tap on entrepreneurial opportunities in the industry. We, at HP, are introducing initiatives like HP Gaming Garage to help them grow and inspire the budding gamers,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India market.