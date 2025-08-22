Friday, August 22, 2025 | 08:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Remembering Lord Swraj Paul: A legacy of resilience, leadership, generosity

Remembering Lord Swraj Paul: A legacy of resilience, leadership, generosity

Lord Swraj Paul's life and contributions defined resilience and leadership. From building the Caparo Group to supporting education and healthcare, his legacy endures

Swraj Paul

New Delhi: In this Thursday, Mach 31, 2016 file photo, NRI Industrialist Lord Swraj Paul addresses an event in New Delhi. Paul passed away at the age of 94 in London on Thursday evening, family sources said.(Photo: PTI)

Onkar Kanwar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

I am deeply saddened at the passing of Lord Swraj Paul, a remarkable industrialist, philanthropist and parliamentarian.
 
From his early beginnings in Jalandhar to his extraordinary journey in the United Kingdom, Lord Paul’s life was defined by resilience, vision, and a rare ability to turn challenges into opportunities. His leadership in building the Caparo Group into a global enterprise inspired many of us in Indian industry to think beyond borders and embrace the world with confidence. 
Equally inspiring was his generosity of spirit. Through multiple initiatives, including the Ambika Paul Foundation, he worked tirelessly for the cause of education, healthcare and children’s welfare. That commitment to giving back, even while leading a vast enterprise, set a standard for all business leaders to follow. 
 
For the global Indian community, Lord Paul was more than an industrialist. He was a bridge between India and the UK, a trusted voice in public life, and a source of pride for every Indian who aspired to make a mark internationally. His contributions also left an indelible imprint on Indian industry, reminding us that global success can be built without losing one’s connection to home. 
His passing is a profound loss. I join his family and countless admirers in mourning him, while celebrating a life that embodied courage, compassion and conviction. 
The author is chairman, Apollo Tyres Ltd
 

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

