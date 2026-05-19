PharmEasy's parent has a new playbook: Profit first, growth second

Now Guha, who concurrently serves as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Thyrocare Technologies — the group's separately listed diagnostics arm — has set his sights on a more ambitious target for API Holdings: A stock market listing of its own. But he is in no hurry.

“I would want to take a company to an IPO that is profitable and has zero debt, or close to zero debt, on the balance sheet,” Guha said, speaking about API Holdings. “There is still about a year of work left before we can contemplate an IPO. I want API, excluding Thyrocare, to become profitable this year, and I also want the company to become debt-free. Once both milestones are achieved, that is the right time to start thinking about an IPO.”

Thyrocare Technologies, the group's separately listed diagnostics company, posted strong results in Q4FY26, with consolidated revenue of ₹223.95 crore, up 20 per cent year-on-year. Ebitda rose 31 per cent to ₹75.09 crore, while profit after tax surged 128 per cent to ₹48.70 crore.

API Holdings, meanwhile, still runs a small Ebitda loss and carries ₹1,050 crore in debt.

API Holdings reached a peak valuation of $5.6 billion in 2021 before a 2024 down round led by Ranjan Pai valued it at about $700 million. API Holdings had originally filed draft IPO papers in November 2021 to raise ₹6,250 crore through a public listing planned for 2022, but withdrew its draft prospectus in August 2022 as market sentiment turned against loss-making technology firms.

Before taking over the CEO role, Guha joined API Holdings as president of operations in January 2024, when the company was reporting Ebitda losses of nearly ₹500 crore annually. The turnaround he has overseen since marks a sharp reversal. He was elevated to managing director and CEO of API Holdings in August 2025, adding that role to his existing position as managing director and CEO of Thyrocare.

In January 2025, PharmEasy's co-founders — Dharmil Sheth, Dhaval Shah, Harsh Parekh and Hardik Dedhia — stepped away from day-to-day executive roles.

API Holdings turned profitable at the group level from the second quarter of FY26, reporting an Ebitda profit of about ₹30 crore for the first nine months of the fiscal year.

“We shifted from growth at any cost to growth with improvement and bottom line,” Guha said.

As part of that strategy, API Holdings reduced discounts on the PharmEasy platform and its distribution business, while exiting hospital distribution contracts that were loss-making. Guha described FY24 to FY25 as a consolidation phase focused on retaining what he called “good revenue” while moving away from “bad revenue”.

Revenue growth during that period remained muted at roughly 4.5 per cent, but Ebitda losses narrowed from about ₹515 crore in FY24 to roughly ₹230 crore in FY25 as costs fell significantly. After stabilising costs in FY25, API Holdings grew about 15 per cent in the first nine months of FY26 while keeping costs largely flat.

While API Holdings continues its recovery, Thyrocare — the group's separately listed diagnostics arm — has been generating strong returns for longer. Thyrocare, which Guha has led since May 2022, has grown at more than 20 per cent annually over the last two years while keeping cost growth in check, driving the recent surge in profitability.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping both businesses scale without proportional cost increases. “It allows us to do more with the same cost rather than simply reducing costs,” Guha said.

“I think this is largely a physical business. At the end of the day, blood has to be collected and processed, which AI cannot do,” Guha said of diagnostics. “It's a force multiplier, not a replacement for diagnostics.”

PharmEasy has deployed AI agents that interact with customers in Hindi to discuss medicine orders, wallet balances and discounts. All engineers at the company now use AI-assisted coding tools, and nearly all customer chat interactions begin with an AI layer. Voice-based AI interactions remain at 20–30 per cent, while roughly half to two-thirds of marketing campaigns are now AI-driven.

Thyrocare, which continues to trade as a listed company on Indian exchanges, has emerged as the group's profit engine since PharmEasy acquired it for ₹4,500 crore in 2021. Guha said the deal has enabled PharmEasy to process around ₹180 crore in diagnostic testing annually through Thyrocare's network. “The bet has certainly paid off,” he said.

Thyrocare is also expanding into specialty diagnostics — a segment it had not previously entered — with ambitions to become a market leader within three to four years. Its franchise network has grown to about 11,000 partners, and growth at PharmEasy is generating additional demand for the diagnostics business.

India's pharmaceutical market is highly fragmented, Guha said, with patients typically preferring the exact branded medicines on their prescriptions rather than substitutes — requiring PharmEasy to stock roughly 65,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). The challenge is most acute in tier-II and tier-III cities, where specialists are scarce. Most cardiologists, for instance, are concentrated in major urban centres, leaving patients in smaller towns dependent on platforms like PharmEasy for access to prescribed medicines.

Provisions under the new labour code mandating health check-ups for workers over 40, with employers bearing the cost, could significantly expand preventive diagnostics demand over the next one to two years, Guha said. Insurers are also beginning to recognise the financial case for early screening, though government policy remains the primary catalyst.

Guha, a former BCG senior partner, is a non-founder running the company. But he said his experience managing the founder transition at Thyrocare prepared him for a similar — though more financially complex — shift at API Holdings.

Founder-led companies bring identity and entrepreneurial energy, he said, but sustaining them requires building systems, processes and organisational structures so they are not dependent on any single individual. Founder transitions create anxiety among employees, and leadership's role is to give them a compelling long-term vision to align with — the organisation, not the individual.