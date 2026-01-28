PLI and improving demand to favour electronics MSMEs: SME Tracker

Next financial, consumption growth is projected to improve to 12-14 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by benign inflation, affordable financing options, rising consumer aspirations and increasing industrial demand for electronic components.

Electronics production is expected to increase 10-20 per cent Y-o-Y next financial, led by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Policy measures such as higher domestic content requirement, mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards certification for resale of imported electronic products and supportive taxation policies will aid domestic manufacturing of electronics.

The recently approved Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, which seeks to attract investments from global and domestic players is another positive. In fact, the government has received investment proposals worth ₹1.15 trillion as of December 2025, significantly higher than the initially envisaged ₹59,350 crore.

Moreover, 10 semiconductor plants have been approved under the Semicon India Programme, launched in 2022, with cumulative investments of ₹1.6 trillion.

All these developments bode well for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in electronic component manufacturing and assembly of consumer and industrial electronic products.

These MSMEs, which account for 25-35 per cent of the electronics industry, are expected to log 13- 15 per cent revenue growth this financial, led by strong demand across mobile phones, consumer and industrial electronics, computer hardware and strategic electronics.