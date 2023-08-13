Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Vehicle movement suspended in Delhi near Red Fort ahead of Independence Day

With only 2 days left for Independence Day, preparations for the occasion have been intensified as full dress rehearsals of different armed forces are underway at Red Fort here in the national capital

PM Modi unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort on Independence Day.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vehicular movement has been suspended on Sunday near Red Fort in the national capital ahead of Independence Day.
With only two days left for Independence Day, preparations for the occasion have been intensified as full dress rehearsals of different armed forces are underway at Red Fort here in the national capital.
India will be celebrating its 76 years of Independence on Tuesday, and the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the nation on the occasion from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.
Moreover, in preparation for the Tiranga MP run, Ajit Kumar Singla Joint CP, Transport said, "We were invited by the madam (Meenakshi Lekhi) and our team of Sri Fort is here. Poeple are very excited and they are ready for the run. The places where there are run police forces have been deployed by both local and traffic police. We are trying that ensure full security for all runners."
Earlier, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi flagged off the 'Tiranga Rally' in the national capital stating that Independence Day is around the corner and people are full of energy and enthusiasm about the celebration.
"Independence Day is around the corner and people are full of energy and enthusiastic about the celebration and as the PM has said that 'Amrit Kaal' is starting and during this period we have to take the nation to the heights of success. This will only happen when we all will work together in this direction full of energy," Minister of State for External Affairs, Lekhi told ANI.

Also Read

Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British

Minister Meenakashi Lekhi flags off 'Tiranga Rally' in national capital

The last days of Mughal Delhi

Maharashtra salutes Chhatrapati Shivaji on 393rd birth anniversary

Modi hails work under Mission Amrit Sarovar, 40,000 water bodies developed

National Highway 205 blocked in Himachal near Bilaspur due to landslide

Arunachal inks MoA with 3 Central govt PSUs, allots 12 hydropower projects

20 students died by suicide in Kota in 8 months: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

PM Modi urges people to put tricolour as their social media account DP

Amitabh Bachchan is biggest brand ambassador for India: US Congressman

A fervour of patriotism and nationalism was witnessed during the massive Tiranga Rally.
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, recently announced the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign during his Mann Ki Baat broadcast.
The campaign aims to honour the brave freedom fighters and bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country.
Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Independence Day vehicle Red Fort

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon