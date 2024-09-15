PM Modi participate in renewable energy investor's meet in Gujarat tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome at Ahmedabad Airport on Sunday evening on his visit to his home state, where he is scheduled to participate in the Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet and lay a series of development works, among others. Taking to his social media handle, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, "After memorable programs in Jharkhand, I landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. I will be attending various programs in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad on September 16." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "In the morning, will interact with beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and thereafter take part in the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet and Expo at Mahatma Mandir," posted the PM.

"In the afternoon, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of development works worth over Rs 8,000 crore. These projects cover energy, roads, housing, and more," read the post further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed at Ahmedabad Airport by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and other dignitaries.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Jharkhand's Ranchi to hold a rally as part of his three day visit to Jharkhand-Gujarat-Odisha.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur was cancelled due to heavy and continuous rainfall.

"When I reached Ranchi this morning, a sister welcomed me by making me wear the traditional 'Java'. This is a symbol of the Karma festival celebrated in Jharkhand. I am deeply grateful for this and wish you all the best for this holy festival," post PM Modi on X.

The Prime Minister began his three-day visit to Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Jamshedpur for the warm welcome earlier in the day and said that he was grateful that the public came out in large numbers to bless him despite the rains.

The Prime Minister shared photos of the public lined up in queues with umbrellas and clad in raincoats for his rally that was scheduled for Sunday.

The Prime Minister later addressed the public through video conferencing and said that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has transformed the nation, adding that the centre's priority is the development of tribals, the poor, youth, and women.

The Prime Minister said that today marks a significant day in Jharkhand's developmental journey and that the centre's priority is the development of tribals, the poor, youth, and women.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that Jharkhand has the potential to become the most prosperous state of India.

Earlier today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Gujarat on September 16 and Odisha on September 17.