Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / PM Modi participate in renewable energy investor's meet in Gujarat tomorrow

PM Modi participate in renewable energy investor's meet in Gujarat tomorrow

Taking to his social media handle, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, "After memorable programs in Jharkhand, I landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago

Modi, Narendra Modi

(Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome at Ahmedabad Airport on Sunday evening on his visit to his home state, where he is scheduled to participate in the Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet and lay a series of development works, among others.
Taking to his social media handle, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, "After memorable programs in Jharkhand, I landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. I will be attending various programs in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad on September 16."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"In the morning, will interact with beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and thereafter take part in the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet and Expo at Mahatma Mandir," posted the PM.
 
"In the afternoon, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of development works worth over Rs 8,000 crore. These projects cover energy, roads, housing, and more," read the post further.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed at Ahmedabad Airport by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and other dignitaries.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Jharkhand's Ranchi to hold a rally as part of his three day visit to Jharkhand-Gujarat-Odisha.

More From This Section

Praveen Khandelwal, Praveen, Khandelwal

BJP MP Khandelwal asks Goyal to suspend festival sales of e-commerce giants

Amid policy movements on India's lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est

India seeks investment from S Korea, Japan to set up shipbuilding clusters

e-rickshaw,e rickshaw, electric rickshaw

Bengal to streamline e-rickshaw registration, discontinue illegal vehicles

air cargo airplane aviation

Cathay Cargo wants Indian airlines to use Hong Kong-based cargo terminal

online gaming digital gaming

Govt may set up panel to ensure compliance by online gaming platforms

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur was cancelled due to heavy and continuous rainfall.
"When I reached Ranchi this morning, a sister welcomed me by making me wear the traditional 'Java'. This is a symbol of the Karma festival celebrated in Jharkhand. I am deeply grateful for this and wish you all the best for this holy festival," post PM Modi on X.
The Prime Minister began his three-day visit to Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Jamshedpur for the warm welcome earlier in the day and said that he was grateful that the public came out in large numbers to bless him despite the rains.
The Prime Minister shared photos of the public lined up in queues with umbrellas and clad in raincoats for his rally that was scheduled for Sunday.
The Prime Minister later addressed the public through video conferencing and said that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has transformed the nation, adding that the centre's priority is the development of tribals, the poor, youth, and women.
The Prime Minister said that today marks a significant day in Jharkhand's developmental journey and that the centre's priority is the development of tribals, the poor, youth, and women.
In a post on X, PM Modi said that Jharkhand has the potential to become the most prosperous state of India.
Earlier today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Gujarat on September 16 and Odisha on September 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Infrastructure, agriculture key focus areas of 100 days of Modi 3.0

Criminal in handcuffs

Latest LIVE: Police arrest second suspect in the Chandigarh grenade blast incident

Vande metro

India's first Vande Metro between Bhuj, Ahmedabad to transform travel: Rlys

Vande Bharat

PM Modi virtually flags off six new Vande Bharat trains in Odisha, Bihar

Modi, Narendra Modi

Bangladeshi, Rohingya infiltrators major threat to Jharkhand: PM Modi

Topics : Narendra Modi Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon