Bangladeshi, Rohingya infiltrators major threat to Jharkhand: PM Modi

Bangladeshi, Rohingya infiltrators major threat to Jharkhand: PM Modi

He said infiltrators from the neighbouring country are a major threat to Jharkhand as they are changing the demography of the Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions of the state

Modi, Narendra Modi

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of patronising Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration for vote bank politics.
He said infiltrators from the neighbouring country are a major threat to Jharkhand as they are changing the demography of the Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions of the state.
"Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators have become a major threat to Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions. The demography of these regions is changing fast. The tribal population is on the decline. The infiltrators are establishing control of the panchayat system, grabbing land, indulging in atrocities on daughters of the state...Each Jharkhand resident is feeling unsafe," the prime minister said while addressing the 'Parivartan Maharally' of the BJP at Gopal Maidan here.
 
He also alleged that the JMM was "supporting infiltrators" and the fact was that "illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country managed to establish influence" over the ruling party in the state.
Modi termed the JMM, RJD and the Congress as the "biggest enemies of Jharkhand", asserting that these parties were "power-hungry" and "indulged in vote bank politics".
The PM also alleged, "The JMM-led government has been trained by Congress' school of corruption. It is time to bid farewell to the JMM that looted mines, minerals and Army land."

Modi, who was scheduled to reach Jamshedpur via a chopper, had to travel to the steel city on the road as his helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather conditions.
"No obstacles, including heavy rain, could prevent me from reaching you, I am touched by your affection," he said.

He also asserted that the BJP is set to come to power in the state after the assembly polls due later this year.
"If the BJP comes to power, it will launch a probe into deaths of aspirants during excise constable recruitment drive," he said.
Modi accused the JMM-led coalition of targeting BJP leaders and framing false cases against them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Jharkhand India Prime Minister

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

