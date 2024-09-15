Infrastructure, agriculture key focus areas of 100 days of Modi 3.0

The BJP-led NDA government has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore, including linking 25,000 unconnected villages to road networks and building a mega port at Wadhawan in Maharashtra, during its first 100 days in office. Besides infrastructure, the focus of the government has also been on agriculture by increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops, removing of minimum export price (MEP) on onions and basmati rice and hiking the duty on the import of crude palm, soybean and sunflower oils. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for the third consecutive term on June 9 this year.

The thrust of the Modi government has been on providing stability on the policy front with a flexible approach to adopt certain changes to remove teething problems without diluting the original concept.

A case in point is the Goods and Services Tax which has undergone 140 changes to reduce friction.

The government approved the Wadhavan Mega Port in Maharashtra for Rs 76,200 crore, which will be among the top 10 ports in the world.

Under the Prime Minister's Rural Roads Scheme-4 (PMGSY-IV), approval was granted to the construction/upgradation of 62,500 km of roads and bridges to connect 25,000 unconnected villages, with central assistance of Rs 49,000 crore.

Many of these unconnected villages have a population of less than 100.

The government has also approved strengthening India's road network with an investment of Rs 50,600 crore, which includes a nod to eight National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects spanning 936 km.

Modi also carried out the first blast to mark the beginning of the construction of the Shinkhun-La Tunnel, to connect Ladakh with Himachal Pradesh.

The government has approved eight new railway line projects for faster and convenient travel by train generating 44.2 mn human-days of employment.

The draft of the new National Cooperative Policy, prepared by a national-level committee, has been prepared and is being finalised.

The government has also launched a new fund named Agrisure, aimed at revolutionising the agricultural sector and supporting startups and rural enterprises.