Isro takes lead role of 'International Charter Space and Major Disasters'

Isro takes lead role of 'International Charter Space and Major Disasters'

According to Isro, it witnessed the participation of major global space agencies (with 22 foreign delegates attending in person) engaged in space-based disaster management activities

Dr V Narayanan, V Narayanan

Isro Chairman V Narayanan addressed the board members of the International Charter and reiterated its commitment to the Charter (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India, through Isro, once again demonstrated its initiative in space-based disaster management by assuming the lead role of the "International Charter Space and Major Disasters" for six months from April 2025, the space agency said on Saturday.

The lead role tenure started with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC)/Isro organising the 53rd meeting of the Charter in Hyderabad during April 14-17, it said.

According to Isro, it witnessed the participation of major global space agencies (with 22 foreign delegates attending in person) engaged in space-based disaster management activities.

"India is signatory to the Charter which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025, with Isro being a founder member. The Charter functions as a collaborative framework involving 17 member organisations, who voluntarily provide Earth observation data and value-added products for managing disasters occurring globally," the space agency said in a statement.

 

Isro Chairman V Narayanan addressed the board members of the International Charter and reiterated its commitment to the Charter in using space technology for disaster management support.

"During the lead role period for the next six months, NRSC/Isro would be coordinating the global disaster response efforts of the Charter using space-based assets, including managing the activation requests, rapid dissemination of products, leading strategic planning, and facilitating training, outreach and capacity-building activities," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO Isro projects space Disaster management

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

