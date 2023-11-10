Potters expect good sales of earthen lamps in Rajasthan this Diwali

The potters and artisans of Prajapati Samaj, who have been busy preparing earthen lamps to illuminate homes on Diwali, are expecting good sales this year.

A craftsman said, "This time the market is packed with buyers. The demand for earthen lamps and other utensils from these artisans is continuously increasing. Many families making earthen pots and designer lamps in the Gajsinghpura area of Jaipur are now working day and night to fulfil this demand."

Artisans said that even before Diwali, there is a huge demand from retail sellers of lamps and to fulfil this demand, all the family members are constantly busy transforming the wet clay into attractively designed lamps.

Mukesh Prajapat, a potter said, "People are coming to me not only from Jaipur but also from some of its surrounding districts to buy earthen lamps."

Another artisan, Bhagwan Sahay Prajapat said that even today, according to the old belief, traditional earthen lamps are used during the festival of Diwali, and it was in great demand at the local level.

"It takes many hours to arrange white and black clay for the lamps and then mix them together using a wheel to give them the shape of attractive lamps. After this, it is necessary to dry the lamps and paint them so that these lamps look attractive," an artisan said.

Artisans said that instead of purchasing Chinese items, the purchase of goods made by local artisans is being promoted and the buyers have also become aware, as a result, they were getting full value for their hard work.

