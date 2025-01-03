Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Premium devices demand to push India smartphone mkt to over $50 bn: Report

Premium devices demand to push India smartphone mkt to over $50 bn: Report

The Indian smartphone market size was estimated at $ 37.9 billion (about Rs 3.25 trillion) in 2021, according to the research firm

Apple and its vendors are aiming to assemble 32 per cent of iPhone’s global production volume and 26 per cent of its value in India by 2026-27 —a year after the final year of the five-year production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices.

Apple India has registered a total income of Rs 67,121.6 crore from the mobile phone vertical in the financial year 2024.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rising demand for premium devices, led by Apple and Samsung, is expected to increase India's smartphone market size to over $ 50 billion (about Rs 4,28,900 crore) this year, market research firm Counterpoint Technology Market Research said on Friday.

The Indian smartphone market size was estimated at $ 37.9 billion (about Rs 3.25 trillion) in 2021, according to the research firm.

"India's smartphone market is on track to achieve its highest-ever value in 2025, crossing $ 50 billion. Brands like Apple and Samsung are leading this shift by offering competitive options in the premium and ultra-premium segments," the report said.

 

Apple India has registered a total income of Rs 67,121.6 crore, while Samsung reported revenue of Rs 71,157.6 crore from the mobile phone vertical in the financial year 2024.

According to the report, the retail average selling price of India's smartphone market is expected to cross the $ 300 mark (about Rs 25,700) for the first time in 2025.

Also Read

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 3a models to get Qualcomm chips, telephoto camera: Report

Tadiran Telecom

Tadiran Telecom to invest $10 mn annually to manufacture IP phones in India

PremiumApple Samsung, Apple mobile, samsung mobile, phones

Clash of titans: Samsung in Vietnam and Apple in India race for market lead

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition

Nothing Phone 2a Plus community edition with glowing design launched

Nothing Community Update event

Nothing to launch Phone 2a Community Edition on October 30: What to expect

"Apple is expected to see strong demand for its Pro models, driven by local manufacturing and recent price reductions across its iPhone lineup. Meanwhile, Samsung's value-focused strategy is gaining traction, particularly with its flagship S series," the report said.

Chinese brands like Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus are attracting consumers by offering advanced camera systems etc. in the affordable premium category, ranging between Rs 30,000-45,000 apiece.

"Meanwhile, OnePlus is making a comeback by addressing Indian retailers' concerns related to display and motherboard, which had negatively impacted its performance earlier this year. Besides, the company's planned investment of Rs 6,000 crore (about $ 720 million) in local market expansion is expected to accelerate its recovery and growth," the report said.

The premium segment (starting above Rs 30,000) is projected to exceed 20 per cent market share by 2025, the reports said.

"The shift towards premiumisation is also being driven by consumers increasingly opting for offline stores, where they can experience premium smartphones first-hand before making a purchase. The growing interest in AI-powered features has further motivated consumers to seek hands-on demonstrations to better understand these innovations and make more informed decisions," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Liquor

New Year sees a 'spirited' start as liquor sales surge in several states

cinema hall. theatre

Bollywood dims as streaming platforms steal the spotlight, TV rights fall

Office, Office space

Office leasing rises 19% in 2024 in top 8 cities on strong demand: C&W

PremiumH-1B Visa

Tech giants Infosys, TCS among top 5 global H-1B visa beneficiaries

MGNREGA

Work demand under MGNREGA rises 8.3% in December 2024, shows data

Topics : India smartphone market Smartphone market iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon