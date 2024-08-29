Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / From Oct, FPIs may get funds on the day of settlement: Ananth Narayan

From Oct, FPIs may get funds on the day of settlement: Ananth Narayan

Rs 1 trillion float lying with custodians may reduce with faster remittance

ananth narayana

“From October 2024, we expect custodians to make available funds to FPIs on the day of the settlement itself,” said Narayan.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working on measures to ensure that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) can take out funds on the day of settlement—making access for them at par with other investors in the market.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, Sebi whole-time member Ananth Narayan said that the market regulator is nudging custodians to ensure that FPIs get access to their funds on T+1 (trade plus one day or a day after trade execution) instead of T+2.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The proposed move will help with faster remittance of nearly Rs 1 trillion float lying with custodians. Float refers to client funds lying with intermediaries, on which the entity can sometimes earn interest.

“From October 2024, we expect custodians to make available funds to FPIs on the day of the settlement itself,” said Narayan.

While the Indian market moved completely to a T+1 settlement cycle from January this year, most FPIs can still access their funds from the sale of securities only on T+2 or later. Simultaneously, India is also testing same-day settlement after its beta version launch in March. However, the response for the same has been tepid.

At present, custodians provide details of the transactions to tax consultants only after the settlement, which is done on T+1, followed by tax computation details by consultants on the evening of T+1. Thus, the funds were made available to FPIs only on T+2 or later.

“Custodians will provide details of the FPI transactions based on inputs from the clearing corporations on T+0 evening itself, so that tax-related formalities can be completed early on T+1, well in time for the funds to be remitted the same day,” said Narayan.

More From This Section

SEBI

Sebi mulls proposals on PIDs' appointment process at key institutions

Reliance

RIL boosts shares to record, Nifty logs longest gaining streak in 17 yrs

The Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later

Defence stocks tumble up to 27% since Budget presentation; time to buy?

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries to consider 1:1 bonus: A look at RIL's bonus history

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Market Highlights, Aug 29: Sensex, Nifty end at record; RIL to invest Rs 75k cr in new energy biz


Sources said that the regulator has been in dialogue with the big four tax consulting firms on this and is also consulting with the custodians. However, the changes may increase some costs in the process. Sources added that NSDL may be made responsible for the tax computations.

The Sebi WTM also indicated that the T+0 settlement cycle, which is currently optional and is being tested in its beta version, may remain optional for a longer period, thus pushing the timeline for instantaneous settlement even further.

Narayan also called for competitive fees by stock brokers in the market to remove client float lying with them and thus bring transparency.

He disclosed that stock brokers hold around Rs 2 trillion of client funds on their books, on which they earn around Rs 12,000 crore as interest annually. The float with brokers is facilitated due to pre-funding for small value purchases and settlement on a T+1 basis.

“Brokers are not scheduled commercial banks, and do not have the full set of capital and other regulatory safeguards that banks have. From a transparency, efficiency, and risk perspective, we would all be better off if the implicit broking revenues from having client float balances were to eventually be replaced fully by explicit and transparent fees set in a competitive market,” said Narayan.

The market regulator has taken several measures in the last year which will reduce the client float lying with brokers. Sebi has also proposed a UPI block mechanism, also known as an ASBA-like framework, for the secondary market to be mandated for qualified stock brokers.

The mechanism ensures that the fund is deducted from the client’s account only when the trade is executed and thus reduces the risk of funds lying with the broker.

Also Read

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs inject Rs 11,366 cr in debt market in Aug, inflow surpasses Rs 1 trn

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs yanked out $1.8bn from financial stocks amid global risk off

sebi market

Sebi proposes separate FPI registration for issuing ODIs, P-notes

Mutual Funds

Mutual fund and retail ownership in listed companies at fresh high

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs invest Rs 32,365 cr in equities in July on continued policy reforms

Topics : FPIs Ananth Narayanan funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon