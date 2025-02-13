Business Standard

Private airlines report 268 snag instances in 13 months till Jan 2025

Data presented to the Lok Sabha as part of a written reply by the civil aviation ministry on Thursday showed that in 2023, the number of such instances stood at 384

Indigo

IndiGo reported 118 aircraft technical faults while Air India had 66 such faults. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 268 instances of aircraft malfunctioning were reported by private airlines in the 13 months ended January this year, according to official data.

Data presented to the Lok Sabha as part of a written reply by the civil aviation ministry on Thursday showed that in 2023, the number of such instances stood at 384.

During the period, including 2024 and till January 2025, there were 268 instances of aircraft malfunctioning. The total number of flights operated by private carriers in the given period was 10,42,593.

The ministry said the percentage of faults per flights was 0.025 compared to 0.033 in 2023.

 

IndiGo reported 118 aircraft technical faults while Air India had 66 such faults.

The data also showed that SpiceJet planes had 23 technical faults and that of Air India Express stood at 26 during the given period.

While Akasa Air had 5 aircraft snags, that of FlyBig and Blue Dart Aviation were at 3 and 1, respectively.

The snags reported by erstwhile Vistara and AirAsia stood at 8 and 18, respectively, as per the data.

In the written reply, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said during operations, an aircraft may experience technical snags due to malfunctioning of components/equipment fitted on the aircraft that require rectification action by the airlines.

"These technical snags are reported by the flight crew on receiving and aural/ visual warning in the cockpit or an indication of an inoperative/ faulty system or while experiencing difficulty in handling/ operating the aircraft," he added.

Topics : private airlines airline industry aircrafts

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

