Rajasthan govt increases export technology upgrade grant to ₹1 crore

“The maximum grant for technological upgradation under the policy has now been raised from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore,” Saxena said, adding that the move will provide further incentives to exporting entrepreneurs and help industries adopt modern technology in line with global competitive standards. “This will enhance both production capacity and product quality,” he added.

The Chief Minister had announced the change during a discussion on the Finance and Appropriation Bill for the State Budget 2026-27. He had unveiled the Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy on December 4, 2024, following which the department issued an official notification on December 8, 2024.

“Introduced to transform the state’s entrepreneurs into exporters, the policy provides financial assistance of up to ₹5 lakh for documentation and up to ₹1 crore for technological upgradation,” Saxena said.

The policy also offers grants of up to ₹3 lakh for participation in international events and reimbursements of up to ₹2 lakh for fees paid to ecommerce platforms.

“The state government is continuously working to simplify and digitise the investment process. These efforts have made Rajasthan one of the leading states in easing business and industrial establishment procedures,” Saxena said.

As part of this push, the department earlier moved the application process for three key policies online. In February, the One District One Product Policy, 2024, the Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy, 2024, and the Rajasthan MSME Policy, 2024 were made fully online, allowing applications through SSO IDs and the e-Mitra portal. The SSO ID is the state government’s single sign-on system.