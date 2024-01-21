Ram Mandir inauguration: Telcos enhance network connectivity in Ayodhya

Telecom operators on Sunday announced further network upgradation in Ayodhya ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22.

Over 7,000 dignitaries and visitors are expected to attend the event. Following the inauguration, the temple will open its doors for the public and the Ayodhya Development Authority anticipates three to five lakh visitors every day, resulting in huge network traffic movement in a short span of time.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) said it has enhanced its network infrastructure and upgraded its existing sites across all major areas of Ayodhya city to provide seamless network connection to all visitors and pilgrims.

"Vi has improved its network coverage, increased capacity, and enhanced backhaul connectivity by augmenting its network across all spectrum bands in the city of Ayodhya," Vi said.

DoT and other central, state, and municipal departments ensured speedy approvals in providing space for towers, movement of material, and manpower, thus enabling immediate execution, Vi said.

"Covering all the major points across the city, Vi has added new sites and upgraded/refarmed L2100 spectrum capacity across the nooks and corners of the city," it added.

Bharti Airtel said the company has deployed additional network sites, placed portable cell towers mounted on trailers and trucks, and laid optic fibre cable to cover the entire city with uninterrupted voice and data services. "A few additional sites and BTS have also been installed to cover the Mandir and its adjoining areas," it said.

Fibre has also been laid in the city to cover areas that need high-speed data.

Airtel has additionally deployed CoW (cell on wheels) in various parts of the city including Ayodhya Dham, Ayodhya Cantt, Airport, Katra railway station, Bus stand, Ramprasth Park, Ram Bhadra, Brahmakund, Guptar Ghat, Parikrama Marg, and Highway.

The company has also deputed additional manpower including network engineers to ensure users have uninterrupted service across Ayodhya to meet the surge.