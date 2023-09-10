Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Biofuel alliance can generate opportunities worth $500 bn in next 3 yrs

Bioenergy/Biogas, in principle, has the potential to replace fossil fuels completely, especially to decarbonize the transport sector, IBA report pointed out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva and other dignitaries attend a Session-1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, P

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva and other dignitaries attend a Session-1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, P

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Biofuel alliance can generate opportunities worth USD 500 billion in the next three years for G20 countries, according to Indian Biogas Association (IBA).
Biofuel alliance can be a win-win situation for G20 countries and the environment, IBA said.
According to a study by the IBA, the biofuel alliance can generate opportunities worth USD 500 billion in the next three years for G20 countries.
The findings of the study assume significance as India is currently hosting the G20 leaders' Summit in New Delhi.
Biogas can generate an opportunity of USD 200 billion, considering the least investment required, compared to other energy generation options and easy availability of raw materials, it stated.
Bioenergy/Biogas, in principle, has the potential to replace fossil fuels completely, especially to decarbonize the transport sector, it pointed out.

Also Read

World Biofuel Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance & Future of Biofuel

IMO adopts interim guidance on biofuels' use in shipping to cut emissions

Increasing compressed biogas output, can reduce annual import by $25bn: IBA

BiofuelCircle collaborates with ISB to strengthen country's forest economy

Power Min revises biomass co-firing policy to enable purchase of pellets

India agrees to cut tariffs on US frozen turkey, fresh blueberries: USTR

PM Modi discusses progress of India-UK FTA negotiations with PM Rishi Sunak

G20 countries to focus on skill gaps, work and social protection policies

G20 nations have unanimously adopted New Delhi Declaration: Amitabh Kant

Indian G20 presidency has walked the talk on MDBs, inclusion: FM Sitharaman

In 2016, the G20 adopted a voluntary action plan on renewable energy, which committed members to increase the share of renewable energy in their energy mix.
India significantly increased its share of renewable energy in the overall energy mix and grew at a CAGR of roughly 22 per cent in the last six years.
India has ramped-up solar energy 20-fold in the last decade. During this period, solar energy and wind energy roughly grew at a CAGR of 38 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.
It stated that an initial investment of USD 100 billion in financial support will be required to trigger the biofuel industry, five billion for each G20 partner in the next three years.
This anchor investment will have further multiplier effects on private investments and the production of biofuels, especially biogas. Creating a favorable regulatory environment in the G20 countries and sharing technological advancements will be key to the success of this biofuel alliance, it stated.
Promoting international cooperation through best practices followed across G20 nations will be key to the success of the biofuel alliance, it opined.
The transfer of machinery and equipment within G20 partners must be made easy for the success of the biofuel alliance.
This will help G20 nations reduce their dependence on fossil fuels; their overall import bill for non-fossil fuels can be reduced by billions of USD within the next three years, helping them meet Sustainable Development Goals, it stated.
Increased energy security, and creation of jobs for each country can be envisaged, it said, adding that improved air quality and a better environment can save billions in healthcare expenses.
The G20 is a powerful forum that can play a major role in promoting Bio energy.
As per Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, current biogas and CBG production in the country is 1151 MT per day, and with the push to the sector, even with conservative estimates, it can go up to 1750 MT per day by 2025 in the next few years.
So far as biomass availability is concerned, there is a tremendous availability of potent biomass in India, and harnessing all of these as the CBG plant's feedstocks shall lead to a whopping production capacity of 170,000 MT of CBG per day, good enough to replace one-third of the crude oil imports or three times the imported LNG, it stated.
The average cost for each biogas plant is USD 4.25 million, and with the government's target of 5,000 biogas plants, this is a huge opportunity of over USD 200 billion, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Biogas G20 summit biogas plants Renewable energy policy

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon