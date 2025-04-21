Monday, April 21, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Real estate market sees 28 deals worth $1.2 billion in Jan-Mar: Report

Real estate market sees 28 deals worth $1.2 billion in Jan-Mar: Report

As per the data, there were 11 deals in M&A (merger & acquisition) space worth $137 million

realty sector, real estate, housing

While no IPOs or QIPs were recorded during the March quarter, she said the emergence of small and medium REITs (SM REITs) continues to gain ground.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian real estate market witnessed 28 deals valued at $1.2 billion in January-March this year led by private equity transactions, according to Grant Thornton Bharat.

Consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat on Monday released a report 'Real Estate/REITs Dealtracker-Providing M&A and PE deal insights'.

"In Q1 (January-March) 2025, the Indian real estate markets recorded 28 deals valued at $1.2 billion, marking a whopping 133 per cent growth in volumes and an over five-fold increase in values over Q1 2024 even after muted IPO and QIP activity, reflecting sustained investor interest," the report said.

As per the data, there were 11 deals in M&A (merger & acquisition) space worth $137 million. 

 

In PE/VC (private equity and venture capital) activity, there were 17 deals for $1,050 million.

Also Read

real estate construction building

Realty leads AIF investments with Rs 73,903 cr infusions till 9MFY25: Rpt

anarock

Indian real estate attracts nearly Rs 74K cr till Dec'24 from AIFs: Anarock

PremiumA runway under construction at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Navi Mumbai International Airport poised to drive real estate growth

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Macrotech cuts net debt 7% in March quarter to ₹4K cr on strong sales

Real estate

Homebuyer in Bengaluru wins Rs 2.56 cr refund as builder delays apartment

The first quarter of 2025 witnessed muted IPO (initial public offering) and QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) activity.

Shabala Shinde, Partner & Real Estate Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, said, "2025 for the Indian real estate sector began with a significant uptick in overall deal activity, recording 28 transactions totalling $1.2 billion. This represents a significant growth of 47 per cent in volumes while over 51 per cent decline in values compared to Q4 2024, which had seen a surge in capital markets (IPO and QIP) led transactions".

While no IPOs or QIPs were recorded during the March quarter, she said the emergence of small and medium REITs (SM REITs) continues to gain ground.

"With four registrations and one listing, this segment is poised to open up capital markets access to a wider base of developers and investors, particularly in commercial and retail assets," Shinde said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumpetcare market, pet food

India's pet care industry to touch Rs 10K cr by 2028: Godrej Pet Care chief

Premiumartificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES

IT companies using AI, GenAI to reduce client costs as budgets squeeze

drugs, pharma

CDSCO flags spurious batch of Telma, 131 other drugs fail quality tests

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar cast their votes

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sells office space in Mumbai for Rs 8 crore

Suppliers of several non-leather footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Reebok are betting big on Tamil Nadu as a manufacturing hub, with the state already in the process of grooming a supplier ecosystem, for which India is almost

Leather exports up 25% at $5.7 bn in FY25, may hit $6.5 bn in FY26: CLE

Topics : Real Estate Q1 results Realty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon