Realty sector gets institutional investment wirth $1.1 bn in Q3: Report

The sector witnessed 45 per cent growth in investments on a yearly basis

Domestic investments remained at $0.5 billion, accounting for 44 per cent of the total inflows during the quarter. Meanwhile, foreign investments stood at $0.6 billion during the same period

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

The Indian real estate sector received institutional investments of $1.1 billion during the third quarter of the calendar year 2024 (Q3 2024), according to research by Colliers, a global real estate investment manager. The sector witnessed 45 per cent growth in investments year-on-year.

Of the total investments in the quarter, the office segment accounted for 54 per cent ($616.3 million), followed by residential, which had a 33 per cent share ($384.8 million).

Speaking about the residential investments, Vimal Nadar, senior director and head of research, Colliers India, said, “Most of these investments were directed towards developmental assets, as institutional investors continue to partner with reputed developers in marquee residential projects."
 
Domestic investments remained at $0.5 billion, accounting for 44 per cent of the total inflows during the quarter. Meanwhile, foreign investments stood at $0.6 billion during the same period.

Overall, the sector received $4.7 billion in institutional investments in the first nine months of 2024, marking an annual increase of 3 per cent.

Piyush Gupta, managing director, capital markets and investment services, Colliers India, said, “Of the total $4.7 billion institutional inflows during the first nine months of 2024, over 60 per cent were directed towards industrial and warehousing and residential assets.”

Additionally, city-wise, Chennai and Mumbai together accounted for about 57 per cent of the total inflows during the quarter, according to the report. Chennai received investments worth $380.1 million, the highest during the quarter, while investment inflows in Mumbai stood at $277.6 million.


First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

