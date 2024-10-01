Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Ashiana Housing bets on senior housing facilities to drive profit

Ashiana Housing bets on senior housing facilities to drive profit

Improving life expectancy is expected to drive the share of senior citizens in India's 1.43 billion population to 13 per cent by 2030 from 11 per cent currently, according to a Colliers report

Ashiana Housing

Ashiana Housing |

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Ashiana Housing is banking on growing demand for housing facilities for senior citizens in the world's most populous country to boost its annual profit over the next five years, a top executive said.

The property developer is aiming for annual profit of Rs 2,000 crore ($238.8 million) by fiscal year 2029, from Rs 83.4 crore in 2024, Joint Managing Director Ankur Gupta told Reuters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Improving life expectancy is expected to drive the share of senior citizens in India's 1.43 billion population to 13 per cent by 2030 from 11 per cent currently, according to a Colliers report.

 

That, in turn, is expected to boost the apartment market for seniors, valued at $1.9 billion in 2023, to anywhere between $12 billion to $18 billion by 2030.

Ashiana, India's third largest senior living property operator after Columbia Pacific Communities and Vedaanta according to JLL, owns and operates such projects in Chennai, Pune and the national capital region.

"The focus is shifting towards premium amenities, healthcare integration and community-driven designs," Gupta said, referring to its senior living homes featuring facilities such as bathrooms with grab rails, on-call doctors and ambulances.

More From This Section

Samsung India

Chennai police detains 600 workers, union members as Samsung strikes go on

pharma, pharma firm, medicines

Sun Pharma signs licensing pact with Philogen for cancer medication

Qatar airways, Qatar

Qatar Airways buys into Virgin Australia, raises stakes against Qantas

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures names TV head Ahuja CEO after Vinciquerra steps down

Vistara

Merger promises 'huge' digital upgrade for Vistara, says Air India

"The demand for senior housing is seen as a stable and growing investment opportunity," he said.

Ashiana expects revenue to rise 11 per cent to Rs 2,000 crore in the current financial year. The property developer also expects its senior living business to contribute up to 50 per cent of revenue in the next three years from 20 per cent currently.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Housing prices in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru jump 29% in July-Sept: Anarock

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Housing sales dip 11% in third quarter of CY24 in top 7 cities: Report

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

378 housing projects with 146,000 units stalled in 5 UP cities: PropEquity

Ashiana Housing

Ashiana Housing sells properties worth Rs 403.49 cr in Gurugram project

UK housing rentals | Photo: Bloomberg

Murdoch's REA considering bid for UK housing property portal Rightmove

Topics : housing sector Real Estate Real estate firms senior citizens housing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon