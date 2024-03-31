Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Recently notified regulations applicable to cases under probe: CCI chief

Last year, Parliament cleared various amendments to the Competition Act, and in recent times, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has notified the regulations pertaining to the changes

Ravneet Kaur, Chairperson, CCI

After carrying out detailed public consultations, the watchdog has notified the regulations related to settlement, commitment, leniency plus, and turnover | file image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The recently notified competition regulations on settlement, commitment, leniency plus and global turnover will be applicable to cases that are under investigation by the Competition Commission, according to the watchdog's chief Ravneet Kaur.
In an interview with PTI, she also said the new regulations related to settlement and commitment framework will help in providing quick market correction.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Last year, Parliament cleared various amendments to the Competition Act, and in recent times, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has notified the regulations pertaining to the changes.
After carrying out detailed public consultations, the watchdog has notified the regulations related to settlement, commitment, leniency plus, and turnover.
About the leniency plus regime, the CCI Chairperson said it will act as an incentive for an entity to provide details about the existence of a cartel and stressed the importance of getting information about cartelisation to establish the existence of a cartel.
Now, the watchdog also has the power to impose a penalty of up to 10 per cent of a company's global turnover for competition law violations. The provision could have a larger impact on companies having multi-products or multi-services and also assumes significance as cases related to the digital market are being probed by the CCI.
The penalty can also be up to 30 per cent of the average relevant turnover/ income, subject to the legal maximum, which is 10 per cent of the global turnover.
To a query on the applicability of the new regulations, Kaur said, "Since the regulations have been notified, they will be applicable to all cases, including those that are under investigation".
According to her, the regulations were finalised after engaging with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including industry representatives, legal experts, consumer groups and the academic community.
"We believe that such a participatory approach is crucial in crafting regulations that are balanced, pragmatic, and conducive to fostering an environment where competition thrives, innovation is encouraged and consumers are protected," Kaur said.
Over some time, the CCI has passed significant rulings against various entities, especially in the digital market, for anti-competitive practices. Some of the orders have been challenged legally by the entities concerned.

Also Read

CCI conducting enquiries against some fintech entities: Ravneet Kaur

Nations must share experience in keeping digital markets free: CCI chief

CCI probing Google, Apple for alleged unfair biz practices: Chairperson

Vandana returns to squad as Indian women eye fresh start in FIH Pro League

Competition Law 2.0 marks a new era for India's anti-trust regulations

PLI schemes attract over Rs 1.06 trn investment; pharma gets major chunk

Today's youth don't run after govt jobs, but are job creators, says Goyal

Govt to resume curbs on solar modules imports to boost local producers

Net leasing of office space up 44% at 11.5 mn sq ft during Jan-Mar: Report

Unsold homes in 9 cities down 7% in last 3 months; 12% fall in NCR: Rpt

"There may be legal challenges for the rulings, but by and large, the Competition Commission of India's views have been accepted by the courts," Kaur said in response to a query on most of the regulator's rulings facing legal challenges.
Kaur also said the regulator is expediting cases against cartels and those relating to the digital market. The Digital Market Data Unit (DMDU) has also started functioning at the regulator.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Competition Commission of India Regulations CCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon