Reliance Jio seeks permission from DoT to widen E-band spectrum use

Telecom market leader Reliance Jio has sought approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to widen the use of the E-band spectrum for mobility use in addition to backhaul, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).



Backhaul refers to operations connecting a mobile network to nodes and towers to facilitate the transmission of data.



In order to smoothen the 5G rollout, E-band spectrum was provided to telecom firms administratively by DoT for exclusive backhaul use. The telecom leader's application for approval comes ahead of the release of an expected consultation paper by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on the mode of allocating such airwaves. Jio now wants the DoT to send a fresh reference to Trai, which underlines that the E-band spectrum can also be used for access services.



Jio informed DoT that its requirement to use E-band for access services is in alignment with international standards of 3GPP. According to the report by ET, Jio is believed to have told DoT that E-band spectrum can be used to provide high-speed broadband in densely populated areas where laying of last mile fibre is uneconomical.



Jio has not explicitly asked for an auction of the E-band spectrum. But it has requested DoT to send a new reference to Trai, stating that the E-band spectrum can be used for mobile services also.



Reliance Jio, Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure in India

Also Read Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen review: Brings sensors for smart routines, and more RIL, Nvidia join hands to build AI infrastructure in India; stock up 1% Satcom spectrum allotment: Prefer auction for allotment, says DoT Why Nvidia is on a bull run on Wall Street despite slump in computer sales India will have its own big telecom equipment manufacturers soon: C-DOT CEO India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report Amid India vs Bharat row, Blue Dart rebrands premium service as Bharat Plus Home registrations in Pune doubled to 13,000 units in August: Knight Frank Airtel's contingent liabilities jump from Rs 4,100 cr to Rs 11,500 crore Expecting high demand, QSRs, retail companies expand their workforce



On Sept 8, Reliance Jio Infocomm and chip maker Nvidia said that they will develop India's own foundation large language model (LLM) trained in India's languages.



Reliance will create AI applications and services for their 450 million Jio customers and provide AI infrastructure to scientists, developers and startups across India.



Nvidia will provide access to the advanced GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing service in the cloud.