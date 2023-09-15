Retail beginning to get disrupted due to rapid adoption of AI: Experts

The retail industry is expected to witness significant disruption as there has been an acceleration in terms of the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing in the last few years, according to industry experts gathered at Converge @ Walmart, the company's annual flagship retail-tech event. Industry leaders and academicians discussed how these emerging technologies will further enable efficient businesses.

“We are at the beginning of another big disruption in retail,” said Suresh Kumar, EVP, global chief technology officer and chief development officer, Walmart Inc, in a video presentation. “Many new technologies that have had a substantial impact on our industry have been accelerating in the last few years. As technology gets adopted, it redefines the standards and disrupts industries. Whether a consumer speaks, texts, goes to a screen, looks at a product from an AR/VR device, or interacts with it, they want a continuation of a conversation. Ultimately, consumers want seamlessness.”

Today's consumers expect options in products, pricing, payments and delivery, and technology powers transformations across each. The one-day, hybrid event addressed the speed of innovation and adoption, how to foster agile and efficient technology teams, all geared towards delivering hyper-personalised experiences.

Sharing his views on the future of retail, Balu Chaturvedula, senior vice president and country head, Walmart Global Tech, said, “The future of shopping is about strengthening the relationship with our customers and members. I am excited about unlocking possibilities with technology to enable the future and create personalised experiences they haven't imagined yet,” said Chaturvedula. “As a people-led, tech-powered company, people are our spark for innovation. They are using technology to design solutions with a global mindset and help our customers and members live better. This is key to how we're breaking the boundaries of what it means to be a technology company and deliver world-class solutions.”