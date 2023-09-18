Revenue growth of few large IT companies to recover in FY25: Report

Several large Indian information technology (IT) services companies are expected to show a recovery in revenue growth to between 9 and 10 per cent in FY25, up from the estimated 4 to 5 per cent in FY24. This is due to the scaling up of large contracts signed recently, a strong pipeline for cost reductions, and an improvement in discretionary spending, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

Indian IT companies have secured multiple large contracts in recent months, driven by enterprises looking to reduce costs. "Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have benefited from these contracts. We believe the rate of new contracts has stabilised, shifting from short-term projects powered by discretionary spending to larger projects focused on cost reduction, which have longer sales cycles. We anticipate ongoing contracts focused on cost reduction in CY24, along with improved discretionary spending," the report noted.

Last week, Infosys entered into an agreement valued at $1.5 billion with a global company for 15 years to offer enhanced digital services through its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. This was Infosys' fifth large contract this financial year.

Last month, TCS unveiled a strategic partnership valued at £800 million (approximately $1 billion) over the next five years with the digital unit of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Earlier this year, it entered into a contract valued at $1.9 billion, spanning 18 years, with the UK's National Employment Savings Trust (Nest).

In August, HCL Technologies secured a large technology contract worth $2.1 billion with Verizon Business for managed network services, marking a significant milestone for the company.

"We anticipate a return to the focus on self-funded investments to modernise technology through cost reductions, a trend prevalent before the Covid-19 pandemic, in CY24. Companies that offer services catering to discretionary spending and excel in managing cost-reduction initiatives, such as workforce rebadging, offshoring or nearshoring, taking over captive operations, application streamlining, and vendor consolidation, are likely to benefit the most," said analysts at Kotak. "We believe TCS and Infosys are best positioned among large firms; HCL Technologies is strong in areas like infrastructure services and engineering and research and development."

Margins for IT companies are expected to show gradual improvement as they focus on cost optimisation. "Primary levers for margin improvement include increased utilisation—reduced demand and low turnover have lessened the ability to deploy newcomers on projects and streamline workforce structures, more automation in operations, and lowering the average cost of labour. Some companies have adjusted salary increases and variable compensation to align costs with revenue," the report stated.

Growth will not be uniformly distributed but will depend on various factors including sector focus, services offered, the ability to secure large contracts, retaining key clients, and exposure to impacted sectors.

"Banking and financial services (BFS), telecom, and high technology were the most impacted sectors in CY23. The high-technology sector is showing early signs of recovery. BFS firms have benefited from high net interest income but display a lower willingness to spend owing to macroeconomic concerns. We anticipate accelerated growth in BFS and the high technology sector in CY24. The telecom sector may continue to lag, except for the scaling up of large contracts. Manufacturing, a sector that remained resilient in CY23, could face challenges in CY24," the Kotak report concluded.