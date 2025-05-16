Friday, May 16, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Artist body urges Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video to boycott Turkish shows

Artist body urges Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video to boycott Turkish shows

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also asked film producers to avoid shooting shows and movies in Turkiye

Artist body urges Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video to boycott Turkish shows

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has called on Indian streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, and JioCinema, to stop streaming Turkish shows, citing Turkiye’s continued support to Pakistan on issues critical to India’s national interest.
 
In a statement issued on Thursday, the industry body representing workers, technicians, and artists from 36 crafts of the Indian entertainment industry said, “We are writing to express our serious concern and strong objection regarding the continued streaming and promotion of Turkish shows on various OTT platforms operating in India.”
 
Popular Turkish series such as Binbir Gece, As the Crow Flies, Another Self, Terzi, and Ethos have gained popularity in India, especially since the early 2000s. Now, citizens are calling for boycotts against Turkiye and Azerbaijan following the military strikes between India and Pakistan.
     
FWICE said Turkiye’s diplomatic and political alignment with Pakistan, particularly on sensitive matters like Kashmir, directly challenges India’s sovereignty. “As is well known, Turkiye has consistently extended diplomatic and political support to Pakistan on matters that are detrimental to India's sovereignty and national interest,” the statement noted.

The union also urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to step in and take action against Turkish content being streamed in India. “Such a step will not only send a strong message globally but also encourage the promotion of Indian content and support the large workforce of our domestic entertainment industry,” it added. 
 
A day earlier, the FWICE also issued a separate appeal to Indian film producers, urging them to refrain from choosing Turkiye as a shooting location. “In view of recent developments and Turkey's consistent positioning in support of Pakistan… it is not in the best interests of the Indian film industry to invest or collaborate in any form that could indirectly support or benefit such a nation,” the body said.
 

Why is India boycotting Turkiye?

The push to boycott Turkish content and collaboration comes in the wake of Turkiye's criticism of India’s retaliatory strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. Reports also surfaced of Islamabad deploying Turkish drones during the conflict.
  
Indian travel platforms like EaseMyTrip and Ixigo have recently advised customers against visiting Turkiye, and social media has seen growing calls to boycott Turkish goods and tourism. 
Amid cries for a boycott, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his support for Pakistan by calling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif his “dear brother”.
 

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

