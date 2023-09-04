Rules for DPDP Act ready, will have consultations post G20: MoS IT

The government is ready with the draft rules for the implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and will soon conduct industry consultation about the transition period, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said on Monday.

Chandrasekhar said digital platforms will get adequate time to complete the new requirements, such as appointing a consent manager, redesigning their data collection consent forms, and ensuring that data processing frameworks are aligned with the Act. He added that this time might be six months or so, based on discussions with the industry.

When asked about when these consultations will take place, the minister said, "Very soon, post G20 (summit)." He was speaking at Digital India Dialogues at the University of Delhi.

"We certainly look at a transition as the shortest possible time required for a meaningful transition so there is no disruption. We recognise that there is a move from our existing regime of data protection to a new, much stricter regime. There is industry representation that has come to us and asked us for a transition period, and we are open to considering that," the minister said on the sidelines of the event.

The parliament last month cleared the much-awaited law on digital data privacy after four years of work, rounds of deliberation, and multiple iterations. Digital platforms will need to take unconditional, free, specific, and informed consent from users, presented in clear and plain language for processing their data. Users will be able to withdraw this consent at any point, post which the platforms must stop processing their data and erase it.

Every platform will need to provide a notice explaining the purpose of data processing and the rights of the users. The notice has to be made available in all 22 official languages. The platforms that have already collected personal data will need to send a notice to users, allowing them to withdraw their consent. The Act provides broad principles of data protection, but the way of implementation and the exact processes will be "as may be prescribed" in the rulebook.

"The only way to have a flexible law that can evolve with the technological changes that will happen is to have the ability to create subordinate legislations, which will also be tabled in the parliament but will be a faster process," Chandrasekhar said.