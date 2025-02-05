Business Standard

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW plans airport foray with Andal airport in West Bengal

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW plans airport foray with Andal airport in West Bengal

The foray would be through JSW Infrastructure, which would be buying a stake from private investors in Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Ltd (BAPL)

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
Feb 05 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW group is looking to invest in West Bengal’s only greenfield airport project at Andal, in Paschim Bardhaman district.
 
“This would be our first entry into the airport business,” JSW chairman Sajjan Jindal said on the sidelines of the 8th edition of Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata.
 
The foray would be through JSW Infrastructure, which would be buying a stake from private investors in Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Ltd (BAPL). The West Bengal government owns a 26 per cent stake in BAPL while Singapore’s Changi Airports has 33 per cent.
 
“We want the government of West Bengal to remain and Changi to remain. The other partners will probably sell out,” Jindal said.
   
It’s not just the airport, Jindal is also interested in the Aerotropolis project.

“We want to develop the whole Aerotropolis township and industrial park there. It’s a very exciting project. The catchment area is very big -- Durgapur, Asansol, Kharagpur, right up to Jharkhand,” he said.
 
However, there were certain issues with the land, which need to be resolved, he said.
 
“We want a clean slate,” Jindal said.
 
Discussions with Changi have already been held.
 
“They are very happy about it because they also want to move forward,” he said, adding that the group could then participate in projects across India.

Topics : JSW Group West Bengal greenfield airport

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

