Opening up high-band spectrum not enough for 5G, 6 GHz band needed: Telcos

Opening up high-band spectrum not enough for 5G, 6 GHz band needed: Telcos

On Tuesday, TRAI recommended opening up key high-band spectrum for 5G

telecom

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai)'s decision to open up several 5G high-band or millimetre-wave (mmWave) spectrum will not compensate for the lack of 5G spectrum in mid-bands (1-6 GHz), telco officials believe.
 
The government needs to free up at least an additional 1,200 MHz of spectrum to allocate a total of 2 GHz of radio waves across the mid-band, especially in the 6 GHz band for mobile telephony, private sector telco officials told Business Standard under conditions of anonymity.
 
On Tuesday, Trai recommended that spectrum in the 37-37.5 GHz and 37.5-40 GHz frequency ranges should be auctioned, while it has recommended against auctions for the 42.5-43.5 GHz frequency range. MmWave, or spectrum bands above 24 gigahertz (GHz), is a valuable resource when targeting densely populated urban areas. The high band offers an opportunity for service providers to offer unprecedented peak rates, low latency, and high capacity. But this is not enough, telcos believe.
   
"High bands like the 37.5 GHz band have certain targeted use cases for 5G. But their limitations include not being able to travel as far as mid and low-band signals and being more susceptible to interference. On a national level, access to the 6 GHz band is required for large-scale 5G coverage," a private sector telco official said. He pointed to a report by global mobile industry body GSM Association (GSMA), arguing that India can save as much as $10 billion annually in 5G network deployment through the use of the 6 GHz spectrum.
 
An official at another telco echoed Jio's earlier submission to Trai that the entire 6 GHz band should be earmarked for telecom purposes so that around 300-400 megahertz is available to each telecom operator for the growth of 5G and the introduction of 6G services.

The 6 GHz band represents the largest block of unused spectrum and is being fought over by telcos and tech companies. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which counts Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea among its members, has said only 720 MHz is available in the mid-band in India. India needs an additional 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum to meet the international standard of 'IMT-2020' user experience to ensure data rates of 100 megabits per second (mbps) on downlink and 50 mbps on uplink in densely populated cities, it recently said.
 
Meanwhile, the Broadband India Forum (BIF), which represents tech majors like Google, Meta, and Microsoft and telecom equipment makers such as Ericsson, Cisco, and Huawei, has pushed for the 6 GHz band to be delicensed, thereby opening it up for Wi-Fi in India.
 
Global scenario 
Department of Telecommunications (DoT) officials, however, indicate that no decision has been taken on opening up 6 GHz airwaves as yet. In December 2023, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) set aside 6.425-7.125 GHz for licensed mobile operations. The decision was taken at the 10th World Radiocommunication Conference, held every three to four years to review and revise international agreements on the use of radio spectrum.
 
Globally, the move by the United States to make the full 6 GHz band available for unlicensed use has created a trend in many countries, including Brazil and Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, China will use the entire 1,200 MHz in the 6 GHz band for 5G, while Europe has split the band, with the upper part considered for 5G and a new 500 MHz tranche available for Wi-Fi.
 
In 2023, Trai had recognised that the lower end of the 6 GHz spectrum band can be allocated for unlicensed use, such as Wi-Fi, while the upper end is licensed for IMT. It had said this would be in line with global precedents. It also noted that India has far less spectrum devoted to unlicensed use than other major economies.

Topics : TRAI Telecom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

