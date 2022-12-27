JUST IN
Go ahead with house purchase in 2023 despite high loan rates
Why India's growth should stay resilient
E-registration of property promises freedom from long queues, touts
Don't turn complacent, consult experts if builder claims nods are in place
Invest in residential realty with at least a seven-year horizon: Experts
Only GST-registered tenants face 18% tax on rent paid, say experts
Fresh supply of office space rises 96% in Jan-Jun across 6 cities
REITs: A combination of good returns with room for growth, say experts
At home, in your swimming pool: How to splash in this luxurious indulgence
Residential sales hit 9-year high in the first half of 2022: Knight Frank
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Real Estate
NPS partial withdrawal rule changing for these subscribers from Jan 1
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Go ahead with house purchase in 2023 despite high loan rates

By the time interest rates moderate, prices could move higher

Topics
Home Loan | Interest Rates | Real Estate

Sanjay Kumar Singh  |  New Delhi 

Housing sales in the top seven cities scaled a new peak of 364,900 units in 2022, up 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to ANAROCK Research.

The housing market revived in 2022 after a long period of stagnation. As sales rose, prices moved up, albeit at a sedate pace. The positive momentum is expected to continue in 2023.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Home Loan

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 16:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.