Search for Goa grows 12% in Oct-Dec, hotel bookings up 14%: MakeMyTrip

The MakeMyTrip's data assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of rising concerns about a decline in Goa's tourism, particularly from foreign visitors

The data also reflects an increasing preference for premium and luxury accommodations, with bookings for properties priced above Rs 7,000 per night rising by 41 per cent year-on-year. | Representative Picture

Goa continues to be India's leading leisure destination, as MakeMyTrip saw a 12 per cent rise in searches for the place on its platform and 14 per cent growth in hotel room bookings in October-December, the travel booking firm's co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.

The MakeMyTrip's data assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of rising concerns about a decline in Goa's tourism, particularly from foreign visitors and viral social media posts, showing images of empty beaches and closed shacks.

Several social media users have also claimed exploitation by taxi drivers and rising hotel costs, with many reportedly opting for alternatives abroad, especially in Southeast Asian nations.

 

"Our data from the last quarter of 2024 highlights Goa's continuing appeal as India's leading leisure destination. Searches for Goa on MakeMyTrip grew by 12 per cent year-on-year, showcasing sustained travel interest despite an already large base. This intent has translated into bookings as well, with a 14 per cent growth in room night sales across hotels, homestays, and villas during the same period," Magow told PTI.

The CEO also said the platform has observed a notable increase in the number of active hotels, homestays, and villas in Goa during the October-December period of last year compared to 2023.

"This expansion reflects the growing demand from travellers for a wider variety of locations within Goa and more diverse properties to choose from," Magow said.

The data also reflects an increasing preference for premium and luxury accommodations, with bookings for properties priced above Rs 7,000 per night rising by 41 per cent year-on-year. This trend highlights travellers' growing desire to indulge in premium experiences while staying in Goa.

The data includes searches made for hotels, flight bookings and homestays.

Topics : Goa Tourism tourism sector tourism in india

