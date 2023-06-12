close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sekhmet Pharmaventures, Nirma in race to acquire Glenmark's API business

In the last three months, GLS's share price has risen by 52% from Rs 386 in anticipation of a transaction

BS Web Team New Delhi
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Photo: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sekhmet Pharmaventures has joined the race to acquire BSE-listed Glenmark Life Sciences (GLS)  as promoter Glenn Saldanha is looking to reduce the company's debt load, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Monday. Ahmedabad-based Nirma Group is already in the fray. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd owns an 82.8 per cent stake in GLS.
Backed by private equity firms PAG, CX Partners, and Samara Capital, Sekhmet is a firm which specialises in active pharma ingredients (API). ChrysCapital, another India-focused private equity firm is also eyeing the chance to team up with limited partners GIC of Singapore and Canada’s CDPQ, the report said. The firm, however, might opt out of the process before binding bids are submitted by the end of June.

In the financial year 2021-2022 (FY22), India imported APIs and bulk drugs worth Rs 35,000 crore (approximately $4.5 billion). This accounted for 35 per cent of India's total API requirement. Of this, China supplied 65-70 per cent.
The government is offering incentives to domestic manufacturers of APIs, as part of its "Make in India" initiative to reduce the country's reliance on China.

In the last three months, GLS’s share price has risen by 52 per cent from Rs 386 in anticipation of a transaction. On Friday, the firm’s share price hit a 52-week high of Rs 595.
GLS hopes to get a significant control premium of RS 700-720 per share, the report said. That amounts to a 22 per cent premium despite the stock appreciation. This surge in the stock price is a potential obstacle to the deal, the report quoted sources as saying.

Also Read

Nirma, 3 private equity firms in race to buy Glenmark Life Sciences

Glenmark Life rallies 10%, hits 52-week high on strong Q4FY23 results

Glenmark pharma launches generic version of Novartis' heart failure drug

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals to consider sub-division of equity shares

Pricing weapon in FMCG marketing

As success eludes Bollywood, single-screen cinemas in Hindi belt struggle

Cabinet to approve proposals for semiconductor units as govt modifies rules

With 994 mn tickets sold last year, Indian movie business is perking up

There's more trouble coming for regional US banks: Soros Fund CEO

Food shoppers more likely to choose lower price over health: Study


Kotak Mahindra Capital is advising on the transaction. The due diligence process is currently ongoing in the deal.
Saldanha wants to retain a small stake and is holding talks with bidders, most of whom are unlikely to accede, the report said. Glenmark had tried to go for a minority transaction with True North in 2018. However, the deal did not materialise. After that, the API business was spun out and listed as a separate entity. Glenmark’s API business has generated a revenue of Rs 878 crore in FY18 and has risen to Rs 2,161 crore currently.

Sekhmet has bought several pharmaceutical firms in the past few years. In 2021, it acquired Hyderabad-based Optimus Drugs, a manufacturer of advanced intermediates, APIs, and finished drugs for Rs 2,000 crore. In 2020, it acquired control of Chennai-based API manufacturer Anjan Drugs.
Topics : Nirma Glenmark Life Sciences Glenmark Pharmaceuticals BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 12:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

realme Number Series: Redefining excellence in camera, design, and display

Realme
5 min read

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday

Cyclone Biparjoy
3 min read

Patna administration asks to shut all academic institutions till June 18

schools, children
1 min read

Most Popular

Stellar show by banks, but will it continue?

Bank, Banking, PSBs
8 min read

In a first, Centre to review PLI scheme to sort out teething issues

PLI
3 min read

Pharmacists have finger on pulse of small towns as demand increases

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon