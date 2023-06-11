There's more trouble coming for regional US banks: Soros Fund CEO



The stock market is growing more sanguine about US regional banks, but the lenders still face serious pressure. NEIL CALLANAN



One further source of trouble for the industry will be commercial real estate, an area that in recent years smaller and regional banks have become a bigger force in. A credit “contraction is invariably coming,” Soros Fund Management Chief Executive Officer Dawn Fitzpatrick said at this week’s Bloomberg Invest conference, adding that additional banks will fail because “there are more problems under the surface”.



“US banks have become much more vulnerable to a decline in commercial real estate prices,” Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management Inc., wrote in an email to clients this week. Working from home has cut into office values and almost $1.5 trillion of commercial property debt is due for repayment before the end of 2025. Meanwhile, rising interest rates have made many properties less valuable.

Also Read How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks? Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Banking sector mutual funds lost 6% in a week After a decade in wilderness, Indian banks healthy, but still not cautious UDAN is giving birth to regional airlines, says Jyotiraditya Scindia Union Health Minister to chair two-day global conference on digital health BOI to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr via tier II bonds to support business growth FLDG guidelines: Digital lending industry seeks increase in default cover Banks wary of liquidity on ahead of the advance tax outflow and GST SBI gets board approval to raise Rs 50,000 crore through bonds in FY24 RBI comes out with framework to permit default loss guarantee to fintechs



The guidelines were introduced in 2006 to address loan concentration and risk management deficiencies among banks in relation to commercial property loans. Those who exceed them are potentially subject to greater supervisory scrutiny, including higher capital levels and heightened risk management practices. The upshot is that 700 US banks now exceed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (FDIC’s) guidance from 2006 on commercial real estate loan concentration, he calculated. Two years ago, it was less than half that number. There were about 4,700 FDIC-insured US banks as of the end of March.



Small minnows The FDIC declined to comment. Its chairman Martin Gruenberg said last month that potential problems with property portfolios will be a matter of “ongoing supervisory attention” and that “despite the recent period of stress, the banking industry has proven to be quite resilient”.



“The small minnows” have the “lion’s share of the exposure,” Monsur Hussain, head of research for global financial institutions at Fitch Ratings, said on a webinar this week. “They have approximately 14 per cent of their total assets in CRE exposures, but it can be as high as over 40 per cent of their total assets.” Some banks are already shrinking their exposure to commercial real estate. PacWest Bancorp, one of the US lenders engulfed in the commotion, is selling a $2.6 billion portfolio of real estate construction loans to shore up liquidity.



The headwinds mean office values are now down 27 per cent on average from their recent peak after falling further in the past month, according to Green Street. The average commercial property is down 15 per cent. Any further regional bank failures would likely make credit even more difficult to access for property developers and landlords, especially those who are smaller or lower quality.



The trouble is also beginning to feed through to the commercial mortgage-backed securities market where about $140 billion of the assets are due to mature this year. “There’s not much transacting these days because buyers and sellers can’t seem to agree on pricing,” Peter Rothemund, co-head of strategic research at the firm, said in a report this week. “These situations eventually resolve themselves, and usually it’s in favour of the buyers.”



“We expect commercial real estate more broadly to remain under pressure, given the immediacy of the maturity wall at a time where the single-largest lender — regional banks — is experiencing an elevated rate of scrutiny,” Morgan Stanley analysts, including Jay Bacow, wrote this week. In recent years, an increasing portion of the loans that were packaged into CMBS was interest-only, according to data compiled by Trepp. More than 4 per cent of office loans packaged into the securities were at least 30 days in arrears as of May, according to a recent report by the real estate data firm. That’s the highest level since 2018.



