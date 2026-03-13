Serving, still: Restaurants turn to coal, wood amid LPG supply crisis

“We welcome the government’s decision, which provides much-needed relief amid ongoing LPG supply challenges. We also appreciate the commitment to additional supply measures and the close coordination between the petroleum and tourism ministries and industry stakeholders to monitor the situation and swiftly address concerns,” said KB Kachru, president of the Hotel Association of India.

However, despite this relief, the situation on the ground remains critical. Many restaurants have been forced to shut shop or find alternative fuel arrangements to keep operations going.

From firewood and coal chulhas to electric kitchens, only the fittest are surviving.

“Wooden sticks are the only alternative for the type of dishes and curry that we make,” says Aivaz Asif, owner of Delhi’s iconic Mughlai chain Karim’s. “We have very little gas left now and have already arranged almost 100 kg of wood,” he says, adding that it does take 25–30 minutes extra. The crisis is bigger for the smaller shops. For the ones surrounding the Jama Masjid, the iftar rush is overpowered by the uncertainty. While many eateries are already shut, those running are now fully dependent on coal. “We require 5–6 kg of coal per day and currently the cost is ~70 per kg,” says one of the dhaba owners in Jama Masjid. “The cylinder cost went beyond our affordability; they asked for ~4,500. It takes longer to cook on coal but this is the best alternative for us,” says the owner of another kebab and biryani restaurant. However, they note that cooking becomes tougher with coal and wood since you need constant monitoring, which in the case of gas can be controlled.

While the government has offered relief, the question remains how quickly this allocation translates into distribution and availability at the ground level. According to Pradeep Shetty, vice-president of the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, almost 30 per cent of the restaurants in Maharashtra alone are now closed. “If fresh supplies do not reach the market soon, more establishments may be forced to temporarily shut operations in the coming days, particularly small and medium-sized eateries that operate with limited reserves,” he adds.

Coal and wood suppliers are already witnessing a rush, with some of them experiencing a sudden surge in demand. “For us, until now it is manageable but we will have to increase our sourcing due to this rush,” a dealer from Delhi says, adding that restaurants will require 70–100 kg of coal per week and for caterers it will be much more. A wood supplier from Bengaluru noted that he has already informed his workers about the upcoming orders. “They are on the ground, speeding up the procurement process for wood that is most apt for cooking. Cutting and then transporting the wood is a time-consuming process,” he says, adding that they are trying to keep the prices in check. Kochi-based Grana Pizzeria has fully shifted its operations to wood fuel for their oven pizza. “Delay in cooking is still manageable but we are facing problems in buying wood as well,” the manager said, adding that they have not cut any dish from the menu.

Electric kitchens are also emerging as an option for restaurants, even though they bring economic and adaptability challenges. For Noida-based Vicky Saluja, owner of Baby Dragon Restaurant, the call for action arrived before the actual crisis. “On Tuesday, we were alerted and I purchased multiple induction ovens and electric cookers within one day. The cost for the entire setup was around ~1.5 lakh but now we are managing well,” he said.