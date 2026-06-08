Sigma Advanced Systems bags ₹208 crore export order for artillery shells

Sigma Advanced Systems has secured an export contract worth ₹208 crore ($21.97 million) to manufacture and supply 40,000 units of 155 mm M107 artillery shell bodies to a North American customer, strengthening India's growing position in the global defence manufacturing supply chain, the company said in a BSE filing.

The order will be executed over six months, with production and deliveries scheduled for completion within that timeframe.

The contract marks a significant expansion of Sigma's capabilities in the defence sector . Known primarily as a manufacturer of fuzes, the company will now produce complete artillery shell components, broadening its presence in the global munitions market.

The project involves manufacturing 155 mm artillery shell bodies, the primary structural component of artillery ammunition. Production requires advanced metallurgical expertise, precision machining, heat treatment and stringent quality control processes. The company said it obtained the required export authorisation from the Department of Defence Production under the Ministry of Defence.

The 155 mm calibre is widely used across NATO and allied artillery platforms and remains the global standard for modern artillery systems. Demand for artillery ammunition has risen sharply in recent years amid geopolitical conflicts and increased military modernisation programmes worldwide, creating opportunities for defence manufacturers capable of supplying critical components at scale.

Commenting on the order, Sunil Kalidindi, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Sigma Advanced Systems , said the contract reflected the confidence international customers place in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.

"This order strengthens our position within the global defence supply chain and demonstrates our ability to support international customers with world-class manufacturing capabilities from India," he said.

The company said the engagement further strengthens its credentials as an international manufacturing partner for the defence industry and could open up future opportunities in ammunition manufacturing and related defence programmes.

India has been seeking to boost defence exports as part of its broader push to develop a domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem and reduce reliance on imports. The government has set ambitious targets for defence production and exports, encouraging private-sector participation in the sector.

The Hyderabad-based Sigma Advanced Systems operates manufacturing facilities in India and the United Kingdom and is expanding its presence in the United States. The company supplies aerospace and defence components, assemblies and systems to global original equipment manufacturers and has more than three decades of manufacturing experience.