Silicon Labs to double India workforce, hire 800 in next five years

US-headquartered fabless semiconductor company Silicon Labs aims to grow its presence in India by doubling its workforce from the current 800 people to 1,600 over the next five years, said the company’s senior vice-president Manish Kothari.
Expansion to span hardware, software, and applications
These employees, including contractual staff, will work across hardware, software, and applications engineering to cover the full range of semiconductor design skill sets, Kothari said during a virtual interview.
“India has also become a growing market, and it is being called out as a significant market by other companies in the US. The situation is different compared to the last five or seven years, when most of the customers being recognised were from China and other countries,” he said.
Focus on IoT and wireless connectivity solutions
Also Read
Silicon Labs, founded in 1996 by Navdeep S. Sooch, operates in the wireless connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) space, providing software and hardware solutions for smart homes, smart city projects, and industrial applications.
In India, apart from the growth in domestic assembly and manufacturing of consumer electronics—such as mobile phones, televisions, and other white goods—Silicon Labs is also betting on the expansion of capital goods and equipment, including smart meters, Kothari said.
“When that happens, product management, marketing, and business functions also start coming to the country. That has begun to happen in India. We are there to support those ambitions because now we have all the functions,” he added.
Building local leadership and innovation capabilities
The overall growth of India as an electronics manufacturing nation, Kothari said, will help create leaders who can connect business and customer value with problem-solving.
“Once you are involved in defining the product, co-ideating with the customer, it creates a new generation of system leaders who understand the various use cases, value, and pricing,” he said.
Partnerships with academia to develop semiconductor talent
To meet the growing demand for talent in the semiconductor industry, Silicon Labs has partnered with premier educational institutions across the country. One of its initiatives is the Smart City Living Lab, launched at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Hyderabad.
“So we give them the hardware and software kits, using which students are doing research and developing products that can be used in real life,” Kothari said.