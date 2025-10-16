Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Razorpay reports ₹1,209 crore loss in FY25 despite 65% revenue jump

Razorpay reports ₹1,209 crore loss in FY25 despite 65% revenue jump

Fintech major Razorpay's FY25 revenue surged 65% to Rs 3,783 crore, but high tax and restructuring costs from its reverse flipping to India pushed it into a Rs 1,209-crore loss

Razorpay

The company said it would continue investing in artificial intelligence (AI)-first products, financial infrastructure, and new verticals for partner businesses.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm Razorpay posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,783 crore in financial year 2024–25 (FY25), a 65 per cent increase from Rs 2,296 crore in FY24.
 
Reverse flipping drives losses despite strong topline
 
The company reported a post-ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) loss of Rs 1,209 crore, driven by costs incurred for restructuring and tax payments associated with the reverse flipping of its domicile to India.
 
Razorpay completed its redomiciling from the United States to India in May this year. 

Also Read

ChatGPT, UPI

OpenAI partners with NPCI to bring UPI payments to ChatGPT: How it works

OpenAI, chatgpt

Razorpay, NPCI, OpenAI team up to launch agentic payments on ChatGPT

Fundraising by India Inc through bonds go past Rs 1 trillion in February

Ignosis raises $4 mn in pre-series A led by Peak XV's Surge, Razorpay

Razorpay

Fintech firm Razorpay integrates Apple Pay to support foreign transactions

Harshil Mathur, CEO & CoFounder Razorpay

RazorpayX puts artificial intelligence in CFO's corner before market debut

 
Among the country’s largest payment gateways, the company said its gross profit rose 41 per cent, from Rs 906 crore in FY24 to Rs 1,277 crore in FY25.
   
New business segments and AI investments
 
“Beyond online payments, which is now EBITDA profitable and generating strong cash flows, we’re seeing promising traction in newer businesses that are rapidly scaling and unlocking new growth vectors for us,” said Harshil Mathur, chief executive officer and co-founder of Razorpay.
 
Its consolidated revenue includes income from business lines such as Razorpay Payment Gateway (PG), Razorpay POS (point-of-sale), loyalty, RazorpayX, and international businesses.
 
The company said it would continue investing in artificial intelligence (AI)-first products, financial infrastructure, and new verticals for partner businesses.
 
“Importantly, we are embedding financial discipline at the product level, ensuring capital is allocated efficiently between mature, cash-generating units and high-potential growth bets,” said Arpit Chug, chief financial officer of Razorpay.
 
International expansion in Southeast Asia
 
Razorpay announced its entry into Singapore in March, marking its second international foray after Malaysia three years ago.
 
The expansion into Singapore aligns with the company’s broader focus on the Southeast Asian market.
 
In February 2022, the firm acquired a majority stake in Malaysia-based fintech Curlec. Following the acquisition, it launched its first international payment gateway, Curlec, in July 2023.

More From This Section

Blue Energy Motors

Blue Energy Motors launches battery-swap e-truck, plans ₹3,500 cr plant

mining minerals mines

Centre unveils first State Mining Index to boost reforms in mineral sector

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery

AI boom pushes 10 loss-making startups close to $1 trillion valuation

video streaming, ott, online tv, over the top, content, web series, web show

Issue OTT access rules for disabled in 3 months: Delhi HC to I&B Ministry

Electricity Meter, Electricity Bill

Execution delays in smart electricity meter projects to hit returns: Crisil

Topics : Razorpay Fintech Fintech firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon