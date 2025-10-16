Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Issue OTT access rules for disabled in 3 months: Delhi HC to I&B Ministry

Issue OTT access rules for disabled in 3 months: Delhi HC to I&B Ministry

The petitioners, who are visually impaired, had approached the high court over missing accessibility features in recent Bollywood movies on OTT platforms

video streaming, ott, online tv, over the top, content, web series, web show

According to the draft, OTT platforms "shall strive" to provide audio descriptions in a concise and comprehensible format that fits the allotted time.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Thursday recorded an undertaking by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that it would finalise accessibility guidelines for hearing and visually impaired persons on over-the-top (OTT) platforms within the next three months, Bar and Bench reported. 
Central Government Standing Counsel Sandeep Mahapatra informed the court that the ministry has published the draft guidelines on its official website and invited comments from stakeholders and the public. 
Justice Sachin Datta disposed of the petition on the basis of this specific undertaking by the ministry
  “It is assured by the ministry’s counsel that the feedback/ suggestion of the petitioner will be duly considered and taken into account before formulation of the final guidelines. It is further assured and undertaken that the final guidelines shall be issued within three months. No further directions are required to be passed in the present petition,” Justice Datta said.
   

Petitioners raise concerns

The petitioners, who are visually impaired, had approached the court due to the lack of disabled-friendly accessibility features in recently released Bollywood movies on OTT platforms. During the last hearing, the court had directed the ministry to draft guidelines in line with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the news report said. 

Also Read

OTT releases of the week on Oct 10, 2025

New OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to binge watch

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT release

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT release: When and where to watch in India?

OTT

Streaming platforms switch channels to South India, small-town viewerspremium

War 2

From War 2 to Search: Complete list of upcoming OTT releases this week

OTT Releases of the Week

What to watch on OTT this week: Hottest series and movies streaming now

During Thursday’s hearing, advocate Rahul Bajaj, representing the petitioners, raised concerns over the draft. He noted that the ministry had consulted primarily with members of the film and OTT industry and not with persons with disabilities, stressing that all stakeholders should be part of the consultation process. 
The court granted the petitioners the liberty to submit their feedback on the draft guidelines. “In case the petitioner has any grievance with respect to the formulation of guidelines, he shall be at liberty to take legal recourse,” the court said.   
  

Draft guidelines overview

The draft, titled ‘Guidelines for Accessibility of Content on platforms of publishers of Online Curated Content (OTT Platforms) for Persons with Hearing and Visual Impairment’, is open for public comments until October 22. 
According to the draft, OTT platforms “shall strive” to provide audio descriptions in a concise and comprehensible format that fits the allotted time, enhancing content without causing distractions. Within six months, all new content must include at least one accessibility feature, such as closed/ open captioning (CC/OC), audio descriptors, or Indian sign language (AD/ISL), the news report said. 
The guidelines currently do not cover live or deferred live events, audio-only content like podcasts and music or short-form content such as advertisements.

More From This Section

Electricity Meter, Electricity Bill

Execution delays in smart electricity meter projects to hit returns: Crisil

Indian market, Diwali, lights, economy

The spending season: What Diwali reveals about India's consumer mood

real estate, realty firms

India's retail REIT market may hit Rs 80,000 crore by 2030: Anarock

The stock of the second-largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player by market capitalisation, Kaynes Technology India, is up 10 per cent from its monthly lows. This was on better than expected June quarter performance, strong order flows a

Kaynes Semicon rolls out first Made-in-India chips module, sent to US firm

cinema hall. theatre

From streaming to theatres: How platforms are reaching Indian moviegoers

Topics : OTT users Delhi High Court Disabled visually challenged BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon