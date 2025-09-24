Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / SME Chamber of India urges credit reforms, permanent RBI advisory body

SME Chamber of India urges credit reforms, permanent RBI advisory body

SME Chamber of India has called for easier MSME loans, waivers of fees and guarantees, and a permanent RBI Standing Advisory Committee to resolve financing challenges

PHOTO: shutterstock

In a detailed memorandum submitted to M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, the Chamber said MSMEs continue to face severe credit bottlenecks. | PHOTO: Shutterstock

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Small & Medium Business Development Chamber of India (SME Chamber of India) has called for urgent reforms to improve credit access for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), recommending easier and more affordable loans, waiver of processing fees, uniform application formats across banks, and greater interaction between senior bank officials and entrepreneurs. It has also appealed for the creation of a permanent Standing Advisory Committee under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to regularly review and resolve the sector’s financial challenges.
 
In a detailed memorandum submitted to M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, the Chamber said MSMEs continue to face severe credit bottlenecks despite being a key driver of India’s industrial growth, exports and employment. It observed that micro enterprises take up to 10 years to scale into small units, while small and medium enterprises also struggle for years to graduate further, largely due to high interest costs, limited financial support and poor responsiveness from banks.
   
The Chamber recommended that banks finance up to 90 per cent of project costs for new units, allow portability of accounts and loans across banks, and set up MSME helpdesks both at branches and online. It urged that personal guarantees be waived for loans under the CGTMSE scheme, stock statement submissions be eased for loans up to Rs 5 crore, and banks issue rejection letters with valid reasons to help entrepreneurs reapply in compliance with norms. It also pressed for waivers of pre-payment penalties and processing fees for loans up to Rs 10 crore, affordable credit for branding and international marketing, and one-time settlement schemes with longer moratoriums for stressed enterprises.
 
In a separate representation to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the Chamber raised concerns over the current system of bi-annual Standing Advisory Committee meetings chaired by the deputy governor (banking services). It noted that the meetings, attended by a rotating set of bankers, government officials and industry associations, often fail to address grievances or implement past recommendations, as members change frequently and continuity is lost.
 
To address this gap, the Chamber has proposed the constitution of an official Standing Advisory Committee to review credit flow towards the MSME sector with a fixed three-year tenure. It recommended that all financial institutions be represented as members, with an executive director of RBI serving as member secretary, and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) acting as nodal coordinator to ensure follow-through on decisions. It also suggested that leading national and state-level MSME associations registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act be made permanent members, accountable for implementation, and that the RBI Governor chair an annual review meeting.

Also Read

MSME Sector

MSMEs aren't one-size-fits-all: Secretary calls for tailored policies

Rahul Gandhi

Nitish govt failed EBCs, only used them as a vote bank: Rahul Gandhi

Supreme Court Bar Association, SCBA

SCBA urges reforms in collegium, seeks merit-based judge appointments

crude oil, ship, vessel

India fuel exports surge to multi-year highs on higher refinery runs

defence

WhAP facility opens in Morocco: All about India's first amphibious vehicle

 
Chandrakant Salunkhe, president of SME Chamber of India and Federation of Indian SME Associations (FISA), said these measures are crucial to empower MSMEs, accelerate industrial growth in Tier 2 and 3 cities, and strengthen India’s march towards Viksit Bharat. “Without a structured and accountable framework for policy implementation and regular review, the sector’s concerns remain unresolved. A permanent Standing Advisory Committee will bring the necessary continuity, focus and accountability,” he said.
   

More From This Section

Pharma

Indian pharma sector revenue growth to ease to 7-9% in FY26: Crisil

Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks

Freshworks' Mathrubootham invests in Startup Singam and Rocket platform

real estate

DGTR recommends 5-year anti-dumping duty on select Chinese cranes imports

Coromandel International

Coromandel signs pact with Veolia to expand Vizag desalination capacity

pharma medicine drugs

7 out of 10 digital projects in India's pharma sector fail: Vector study

Topics : SMEs MSMEs credit market RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon